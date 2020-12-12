How to Use Microsoft Programs to Scale Your Business

December 12, 2020 2 min read

The Microsoft Office Suite is the leading office software suite in the world for good reason. Microsoft has honed its programs to be finely tuned machines designed to help people in any industry make their jobs easier. For entrepreneurs, that's a significant asset. But it's one thing to have Microsoft Office on your computer, and it's another entirely to know how to get the most out of each of the programs. In The Premium Microsoft Office & Data Apps Certification Bundle, you'll learn everything you need to know to thrive with Microsoft Office.

This enormous, 18-course bundle is taught by Earn and Excel, a collective of pros from the UK and North America who have decades of experience working in Excel, Microsoft BI, Microsoft Office, and more. Across 74 hours of training, they aim to impart the practical skills you need to start using each individual Microsoft Office program fully.

This bundle starts with a broad reach. You'll get general courses on Microsoft Excel, PowerApps, SharePoint, Access, Project, OneNote, Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint, Visio, Publisher, and Word. If you're taking notes, that covers spreadsheets, creating your own mobile apps, data organization, project management, note-taking, diagramming and mapping, document creation, and much more. Microsoft's programs help businesses and entrepreneurs run their entire companies more efficiently, and with this wealth of knowledge, you'll learn exactly how to apply Microsoft programs to different aspects of your business. Then, you'll get more granular in Excel, learning how to automate tasks with VBA, crunch data with PowerPivot and PivotTables, work more efficiently with macros, and much more.

Learn how mastering Microsoft Office can help you run your business better. The Premium Microsoft Office & Data Apps Certification Bundle is on sale now for just $39.99.