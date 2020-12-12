Microsoft Office

How to Use Microsoft Programs to Scale Your Business

Learn each Microsoft Office program and how it can help your brand.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Use Microsoft Programs to Scale Your Business
Image credit: Luke Southern

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The Microsoft Office Suite is the leading office software suite in the world for good reason. Microsoft has honed its programs to be finely tuned machines designed to help people in any industry make their jobs easier. For entrepreneurs, that's a significant asset. But it's one thing to have Microsoft Office on your computer, and it's another entirely to know how to get the most out of each of the programs. In The Premium Microsoft Office & Data Apps Certification Bundle, you'll learn everything you need to know to thrive with Microsoft Office.

This enormous, 18-course bundle is taught by Earn and Excel, a collective of pros from the UK and North America who have decades of experience working in Excel, Microsoft BI, Microsoft Office, and more. Across 74 hours of training, they aim to impart the practical skills you need to start using each individual Microsoft Office program fully.

This bundle starts with a broad reach. You'll get general courses on Microsoft Excel, PowerApps, SharePoint, Access, Project, OneNote, Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint, Visio, Publisher, and Word. If you're taking notes, that covers spreadsheets, creating your own mobile apps, data organization, project management, note-taking, diagramming and mapping, document creation, and much more. Microsoft's programs help businesses and entrepreneurs run their entire companies more efficiently, and with this wealth of knowledge, you'll learn exactly how to apply Microsoft programs to different aspects of your business. Then, you'll get more granular in Excel, learning how to automate tasks with VBA, crunch data with PowerPivot and PivotTables, work more efficiently with macros, and much more.

Learn how mastering Microsoft Office can help you run your business better. The Premium Microsoft Office & Data Apps Certification Bundle is on sale now for just $39.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Releases 'Delve,' A Productivity-Aimed Office Assistant

Excel

Become Your Office's Excel Master with These $40 Bootcamp Courses

Productivity

4 Technology Solutions Every Growing Business Needs to Consider