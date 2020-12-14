Invest In Your Personal Business Growth with Methods of Leadership

December 14, 2020 2 min read

Great leaders and entrepreneurs know you need to always be learning if you want to stay ahead in your field. That's why so many Fortune 500 CEOs enlist life coaches and constantly read whatever they can get their hands on. But not everybody has the resources or time to devote to self-improvement. If you're looking for an actionable, online way to get practical leadership and continual improvement guidance, look no further than Methods of Leadership Online Learning.

Methods is an online learning platform from Marshall Goldsmith and his 100 Coaches. Methods gives you immersive, interactive online courses; actionable, bite-sized insight segments; and a comprehensive collection of straight-forward business advice to help you become a better leader and entrepreneur. The academy offers customized learning platforms and learning experiences that adapt to you in a "choose your own adventure" style, and each course comes with supplementary tools and materials to increase your ability to apply your learnings.

With your subscription, you'll get more than 500 chapters of additional certification pathways, customized learning paths, workbooks, and access to the Live Network. You'll understand how to navigate organizational transformation and behavioral change, become more self-aware, increase your personal effectiveness, and build your leadership presence.

Some notable instructors include founder Marshall Goldsmith, who has a Ph.D. from UCLA and is a recipient of the John E. Anderson Distinguished Alumni Award from the UCLA Anderson School of Management; Chester Elton, Co-Founder of Culture Works; and many more.

Whether you want to just watch and listen to courses or you want to jump in and engage with some of the world's leading experts, Methods gives you complete control over your own continuous improvement.

Take your business education to the next level with a lifetime subscription to Methods of Leadership Online Learning. Right now, you can enroll for just $147.99.