From the Experts: Learn Boost Sales in 2021 with This 7-Course Bundle

December 30, 2020 2 min read

Entrepreneurs have to be good salespeople. When you're just starting out, you're likely the only person out drumming up business for your product or service, and it's up to you to turn prospects into clients. No matter what your expertise or background is, it's incredibly valuable for entrepreneurs to have strong sales skills. Need a little help sharpening them? Check out The Ultimate Sales Master Class Bundle, on sale now.

This seven-course, 17-hour bundle is taught by Giorgio Burlini and Stefan Devito, creator of the "Make Better Money" approach, built upon the 80/20 Pareto principle. Devito has worked in a wide array of industries and countries as a lobbyist, data scientist, salesman, and coach, developing universally applicable methods that work across borders and positions. He holds an LL.M from the Sorbonne. Burlini is a representative of the Oxford Learning Lab, an online education organization created under the supervision of Oxford College of Marketing.

In these courses, Devito will teach you his method, as well as classic sales techniques regarding body language, pitch, personality development, and more. You'll explore all stages of the sales lifecycle, learning how to generate leads and prospects for new business, how to qualify leads, how to properly introduce yourself, and how to make a masterful pitch. You'll learn a number of ways to effectively close a deal, how to improve your body language, and much more.

There is also a course dedicated to the DISC personality development model, understanding how to identify personality types, knowing your own strengths and weaknesses, and knowing how to assess the right strategy to persuade and influence different personalities. There are also courses dedicated to brand marketing and quantified value propositioning.

Become the best salesperson you can be in just seven courses. Get The Ultimate Sales Master Class Bundle for just $29.99 now.