Manage Your Company More Efficiently with This 22-Course Project Management Training

Up your management game and get certified in a number of methodologies.
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In a global marketplace that has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, it's important for businesses of all sizes to be more efficient than ever. For many companies and entrepreneurs, that means investing in project management skills. Whether you run your company or you'd like to develop a more in-demand skill-set and bolster your job security, learning project and quality management skills can give you a boost.

Right now, The Premium 2021 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle is available for just $45.99.

This 22-course bundle includes training from project management experts across a variety of disciplines and methodologies. No matter your industry, the skills you learn in this bundle will come in handy, and you'll even get on track to pass any necessary certification exams on your first try.

You'll get both focused and more generalized training throughout the bundle. At the start, you'll explore project management basics and delve into leadership and management training, compliance and risk management, and more important soft skills. From there, you'll learn how to use Jira for Agile projects, how to deliver projects on time and under budget using Scrum, continuous improvement with Agile, and much more. Then, you'll progress along the Lean Six Sigma certification track, and study to ace certification exams like PMP, PMI-ACP, CISA, and more. By the end of the courses, you'll have a comprehensive project and quality management education that will help you run your company more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever.

Invest in yourself. The Premium 2021 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle includes 22 hours of top-tier project management training across a variety of disciplines. Get it today for just $45.99.

