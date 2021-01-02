Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Santoni

For its Fall/Winter 2020 collection, the brand brings in winter boots, making sure its craftsmanship shines through.
The Executive Selection: Santoni
Image credit: Santoni
Men's Carter ankle boot leather

1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This season, Santoni brings us to a winter wonderland- or at least makes us feel like we are. For its Fall/Winter 2020 collection, the brand brings in winter boots, making sure its craftsmanship shines through, emphasizing its expertise in materials and a color palette for the festive season and beyond.

We’re especially loving the silhouettes for the women’s collection- after all, who can go wrong with its ankle white boots to bring in oomph to your ensemble? 

Related: The Executive Selection: Tod's

