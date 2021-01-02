The Executive Selection: Santoni
For its Fall/Winter 2020 collection, the brand brings in winter boots, making sure its craftsmanship shines through.
This season, Santoni brings us to a winter wonderland- or at least makes us feel like we are. For its Fall/Winter 2020 collection, the brand brings in winter boots, making sure its craftsmanship shines through, emphasizing its expertise in materials and a color palette for the festive season and beyond.
We’re especially loving the silhouettes for the women’s collection- after all, who can go wrong with its ankle white boots to bring in oomph to your ensemble?
