The Executive Selection: Santoni

January 2, 2021 1 min read

This season, Santoni brings us to a winter wonderland- or at least makes us feel like we are. For its Fall/Winter 2020 collection, the brand brings in winter boots, making sure its craftsmanship shines through, emphasizing its expertise in materials and a color palette for the festive season and beyond.

We’re especially loving the silhouettes for the women’s collection- after all, who can go wrong with its ankle white boots to bring in oomph to your ensemble?

