Stock up on Work-From-Home Gear With Fabletics' Huge Sale

January 10, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you’ve been working remotely over the past 10 months or more, you’ve likely experienced a slew of adjustments — some welcome, some not. But among those changes, a drastic shift in your office wardrobe was likely met with a smile. Who wants to sport heels or a blazer when you can sit comfortably in your favorite sweats?

With remote work being more permanent than temporary at this point, it may be time to diversify your work-from-home wardrobe. Fabletics is arguably one of the best ways to do that, and there’s no better time to try it thanks to their current deal. Right now, new Fabletics customers can grab two bottoms (leggings, joggers, etc.) for just $24. And just like Lululemon, Fabletics offers a great selection for men and women.

To take advantage of this deal, you’ll sign up to be a VIP member, which means you’ll get a monthly credit to spend across the shop. All VIP members get exclusive discounts on everything from athleisure to outerwear to equipment, and you can skip months or cancel any time. It’s the perfect way to build up your seasonal remote work attire without even having to leave the house.

Plus, if you hate shopping in general, you’ll love that Fabletics offers curated picks just for you. When you sign up, you’ll be asked to take a 60-second quiz based on your lifestyle. From there, you’ll get suggestions that make it super simple to shop. Entrepreneurs are notoriously busy, and Fabletics is like having a personal shopper for your new casual office wardrobe.

If you’re ready to give Fabletics a try and take advantage of the two bottoms for $24 deal, we’ve picked some of our favorite work-friendly options below.