News and Trends

Moflin Is the AI Emotional Support Pet We All Need Right Now

Put this on my lap now please.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Moflin Is the AI Emotional Support Pet We All Need Right Now
Image credit: Vanguard Industries via engadget

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

It wouldn’t be CES without something cute that melts even the coldest of hearts. This year, that honor goes to Moflin, an AI pet robot that looks like someone spilled water on a Mogwai boom mic. Moflin, like many of its adorable CES counterparts, comes with “emotional capabilities” and the ability to learn. If you think this sounds a little niche, tell that to the Kickstarter backers that pledged over $600,000 to make sure that Moflin safely made the transition from concept to reality.

According to Vanguard Industries, the grand-sounding maker of Moflin, the creature’s emotional palette evolves like a living animal’s. More specifically, it has the ability to drift between a range of states such as excited, calm and “normal” and everywhere in-between. The critter even appears to be smart enough to tell when different people are interacting with it and respond distinctly with a range of sounds and movements.

Moflin is a modern pet for a modern age though, and as such doesn’t break the parental spell by expecting you to unceremoniously plug it into the wall to charge. Instead, it comes with an egg-shaped wireless charging “nest” and will even twitch and murmur as it rests and revitalizes. There is a mic on board so it can hear and respond to you, along with Bluetooth for app communication (no details on what this will include yet). Though you’ll still want to wash its removable fur (available in brown or silver) from time to time, and the batteries are replaceable, so be prepared to do that while its owner (it’s aimed at kids and adults alike) isn’t looking.

For obvious reasons, we weren’t able to get to know Moflin personally, maybe next year. But if you find yourself wanting one, you can still pledge via the Kickstarter for around $400 (cute comes at a price, but we’ve all had a rough year, right?). With delivery estimated to be around summer this year. Just enough time to train your new pal up for next winter.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Sheldon Adelson, Renowned Casino Mogul and Major GOP Donor, Dies at 87

News and Trends

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia Add New Energy Drink, ZOA, to Ever-Expanding Portfolio

News and Trends

Some Small Businesses Received As Little As $1 in Original PPP Loans