Who Needs Golf Carts When You Have a Cycleboard?

January 15, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Golfing is one of the few activities you can still enjoy that remains relatively unchanged by the Covid-19 pandemic. But while you can walk a course and play a round (in places where the weather is permitting), many clubs have suspended cart rentals. You won't need a cart, however, when you have a Cycleboard Personal Golf Vehicle.

This ingenious transportation device is almost like an electric scooter designed for golfers. The fun and safe personal vehicle zips over all terrain thanks to a full suspension and 10" pneumatic tires. The high torque geared hub motor with a 4.3:1 gear ratio and 1152W/h extended range battery ensures the vehicle is up for even the longest courses and is ready to take on bumps no matter where you find them. The elegant lean-to-steer steering system is made possible by a patented linkage system that provides a seamless, intuitive driving experience. Meanwhile, responsive hydraulic brakes and one hand throttle operation make it easy to operate so you can drive like a pro in just minutes. It even has an LCD display to show your speed, battery life, and more.

Getting to the golf course is easy — just fold the handle down and store the Cycleboard in your trunk. Despite the oversized deck (made to accommodate your clubs), it will still fit comfortably in your car.

Change the way you get around the greens with this innovative personal golf vehicle. Normally $2,699, you can use the code CYCLEBOARD10 to save 10 percent and get the Cycleboard for $2,429.10 today.

