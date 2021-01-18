Ask The Expert: Get Your Questions On Trade And Commerce In Dubai Answered By Dubai Chamber's Atiq Juma Nasib

January 18, 2021 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As part of its Business Connect initiative, Dubai Chamber, in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East, has been staging Ask The Expert, a social media series that sees industry experts from Dubai’s business sector answer questions from the public on a variety of subjects.

With trade being an integral element of business in Dubai, the newest edition of Ask The Expert will be geared toward your questions in this domain, with Atiq Juma Nasib, Senior Vice President of Commercial Services at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on hand to answer all of them.

From finding out how Dubai Chamber’s commercial services department can assist in the growth and development of your business in Dubai, to learning about the various services Dubai Chamber provides to facilitate trade and commerce in the Emirate, shoot your queries to Nasib using this link.

Stay tuned for the answers to your questions on our social channels (@EntMagazineME and @DubaiChamber on Twitter and Instagram) using the hashtag #DCBusinessConnect- until then, submit your queries here!

Related: Ask The Expert: Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, Senior Manager, Business Relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry