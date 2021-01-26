Hate Meditating? Try This Quick Method to Regain Your Focus

January 26, 2021 1 min read

I cannot sit and meditate for 15 minutes,” says Toni Ko. “It drives me nuts! My brain goes everywhere.” So the founder and CEO of Bespoke Beauty Brands created a more time-­effective way to calm herself down, with a practice she calls micro- . “It’s 128 seconds to get into the state of flow for work. Eight breaths, each eight seconds in, eight seconds out, and the sequence changes: In through the nose, out through the mouth; in through the mouth, out through the nose; in through the nose, out through the nose; in through the mouth, out through the mouth.” After running through this sequence twice, Ko says she feels her anxiety decrease and her concentration soar. “Anyone can make up a sequence that works for them,” she says. “This one happens to work for me — and I can do it anytime, even while I’m writing an email.”

