Insider Habits

Why Carson Palmer Still Studies and Criticizes His Professional Performance

The former NFL quarterback has carried the sports habit into the business world, and it helps him identify his own strengths and weaknesses.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Carson Palmer Still Studies and Criticizes His Professional Performance
Image credit: Courtesy of Carson Palmer
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As a former NFL quarterback, Carson Palmer is used to criticizing his own performance; studying footage of himself on the field to learn his own tendencies, strengths, and weaknesses; and taking notes on the more than 50 defensive coordinators he’d face across the league. “Now I still take notes,” says Palmer, who these days is a spokesperson for CBD brand Level Select. “I’m old-school — I write them down on a notepad and go back and read them all the time. For instance, after sitting in on a pitch for a certain real estate deal, I think about: How did I feel walking out of that pitch? What did I think about the product? What did I think about the idea? Go home, do your due diligence, your own research, and just reflect. We need to keep tabs on ourselves, and it’s great to put your thoughts on paper.”

Related: Revealing the Secrets to Peak Professional and Personal Performance

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Habits of Highly Productive Teams

Take Care of Your Network - So It Will Take Care of You

Habits

Hate Meditating? Try This Quick Method to Regain Your Focus

Habits

2 Ways Gary Vaynerchuk Holds Himself Accountable