Why Carson Palmer Still Studies and Criticizes His Professional Performance

January 26, 2021 1 min read

As a former NFL quarterback, Carson Palmer is used to criticizing his own performance; studying footage of himself on the field to learn his own tendencies, strengths, and weaknesses; and taking notes on the more than 50 defensive coordinators he’d face across the league. “Now I still take notes,” says Palmer, who these days is a spokesperson for CBD brand Level Select. “I’m old-school — I write them down on a notepad and go back and read them all the time. For instance, after sitting in on a pitch for a certain real estate deal, I think about: How did I feel walking out of that pitch? What did I think about the product? What did I think about the idea? Go home, do your due diligence, your own research, and just reflect. We need to keep tabs on ourselves, and it’s great to put your thoughts on paper.”

