4 Branding Lessons From Nike's Colin Kaepernick Ad
Branding

4 Branding Lessons From Nike's Colin Kaepernick Ad

The initial outrage cost Nike some customers but sealed its relationship with a much larger, and growing, customer base.
Manish Dudharejia | 7 min read
Paul Allen Dead at 65: Read Statements From Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, Tim Cook and Others
Paul Allen

Paul Allen Dead at 65: Read Statements From Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, Tim Cook and Others

The Microsoft co-founder died yesterday from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
This Drew Brees Video Will Give You Chills Even If You Don't Like Football
Project Grow

This Drew Brees Video Will Give You Chills Even If You Don't Like Football

This inspiring video will put your will to win in overdrive.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Amazon Surges to $1 Trillion. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Amazon Surges to $1 Trillion. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Why the New 'Take a Knee' Policy Isn't Likely to Heal the NFL's Damaged Brand
Brand Reputation

Why the New 'Take a Knee' Policy Isn't Likely to Heal the NFL's Damaged Brand

The NFL's goal is to make the whole issue go away by taking back control of the story. There is no sign it has succeeded.
Peter Horst | 6 min read
What Do NFL Players Do When They Leave the Game? Increasingly, They Open a Franchise. Here's Why.
Franchises

What Do NFL Players Do When They Leave the Game? Increasingly, They Open a Franchise. Here's Why.

Franchisees thrive on the same skills pro athletes learn: speed, versatility and great coaching.
Jon Marcus | 13 min read
What Football Teaches Us About Startup Sales Strategy
Sales Strategy

What Football Teaches Us About Startup Sales Strategy

Territory management or opportunity management -- quarterback or running back? You decide.
David Satterwhite | 6 min read
Better Marketing, Better Sales: 5 Marketing Don'ts From Papa John's
Marketing

Better Marketing, Better Sales: 5 Marketing Don'ts From Papa John's

The NFL "take a knee" protests were a marketing challenge but Papa John's should have been able to respond without getting in the news as the preferred pizza of Nazis.
Gregg Schwartz | 6 min read
3 Leadership Lessons I Learned From the Executive Director of the NFL Players Association
Leadership

3 Leadership Lessons I Learned From the Executive Director of the NFL Players Association

DeMaurice Smith advocates on behalf of players, but he also empowers them to follow their passion and educates them on building a brand.
Paul Rabil | 4 min read
Why You Shouldn't Run Your Business Like the National Football League
NFL

Why You Shouldn't Run Your Business Like the National Football League

Most brands couldn't withstand the amount of public criticism and negative press the NFL has absorbed. Your brand is probably one of these.
John Brubaker | 5 min read
