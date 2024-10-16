Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

If You Win This Data Contest, You'll Get $25,000 in Prize Money — and a Job in the NFL: 'Almost Like a Science Fair' The seventh annual Big Data Bowl is now open. Here are some tips for submitting a winning project.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • The NFL announced Wednesday that its "Big Data Bowl," a stats-generating contest, is back for the seventh year.
  • In addition to prize money and bragging rights, a slew of competitors have been hired by NFL teams.
  • The winner of the 2024 competition offers tips for submitting the best project.

There's an NFL contest that no one really knows about but "anyone who knows ball or can code has a chance," Mike Lopez, senior director of football data and analytics for the NFL, told CNBC.

The league announced Wednesday that its "Big Data Bowl," a stats-generating contest where competitors analyze football data to generate metrics that could help teams on the field, is back for a seventh year. The contest began on Monday and final submissions are due January 6, 2025.

Related: Tom Brady Is Joining a New NFL Team — as an Owner

In addition to prize money (the top five submissions receive $12,500, with the winner receiving an additional $12,500, and No. 6 through No. 10 earning $5,000 each) and, of course, bragging rights, there's also been a slew of competitors hired by the NFL and its teams. More than 75 participants are now working in data and analytics roles in sports, with more than 50 joining NFL clubs and vendors, according to an NFL press release.

"Not only do we get the ideas, but we also get a pipeline of talented analytics staffers that can come work for teams," Lopez said. "Because not only does the league office want these ideas, but the teams do, too."

"It's almost like a science fair," Lopez added.

Related: This NFL Team Is Owned By the Fans — Here's How Much Shares Cost and What Ownership Gets You

Previous competitions have analyzed various positions on the field, from running back to defensive end, and generated metrics used by NFL teams that have been "incorporated into live games," according to the release.

This year's contest has three options for submission: An "undergraduate track" open to undergraduate students, a "metric track" that leverages pre-snap data to assess team or player performance, and a "coach presentation track" that analyzes data designed for coaches.

Tips for the NFL's Big Data Bowl

The winner of the 2024 competition, Matt Chang, wrote about how he and his team took home the top prize on Medium and offered numerous tips, including verifying your results in two different ways and "making sure your write-up answers the 'so what?' question." His write-up also includes examples of the specific slides his team used to win it all.

The competition is powered by Amazon Web Services. For more information about the Big Data Bowl, click here.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 79-Year-Old Retiree's Side Hustle Earns $4,000 a Month: 'I Work as Much or as Little as I Desire'

Dan Weiss saw an article about a side hustle in the local newspaper — then decided to try it himself.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

3 Reasons Why Franchise Systems Are So Valuable

Franchise systems continue to be gobbled up at higher and higher valuations because of these three value drivers.

By Tom Spadea
Business News

Amazon Is Going Nuclear, Joining Big Tech in the Race for More Power: 'There's Not Going to Be Enough Wind and Solar to Meet Needs'

Amazon joins Microsoft and Google in Big Tech's investment in nuclear power to help support growing energy needs.

By Erin Davis
Science & Technology

4 Steps Entrepreneurs Can Take to Ensure AI Is Being Used Ethically Within Their Companies

Discover practical steps for entrepreneurs to harness AI ethically, from protecting data privacy to mitigating job displacement and reducing environmental impact, ensuring that technology drives positive change without causing harm.

By Nicholas Leighton
Productivity

4 Best-Selling Authors Share Their Best Advice for Finally Writing and Selling That Book Swimming Inside Your Head

The hosts of the "Friends & Fiction" web series share hard-earned lessons they've learned living the writer's life.

By Dan Bova
Business Culture

I Wish I'd Prioritized These 5 Self-Care Habits Sooner in My Entrepreneurial Journey

The idea of self-care is changing. Long ago, it might have meant putting cucumbers on your eyes or taking long baths — now, self-care means anything that helps you feel good and focused.

By Joey Wilder