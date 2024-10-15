Tom Brady is headed back to the National Football League (NFL) — as a minority owner.

NFL team owners are reportedly set to approve a deal Tuesday that would allow Brady to be a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, per CNBC.

Brady spent 23 seasons in the NFL, including two decades with the New England Patriots. The Washington Post reported that he first tried to bid on the Raiders in October 2023, but the deal has been tied up in the NFL finance committee. Owners were reportedly concerned that the former QB was getting too big of a price discount.

However, CNBC's sources said owners are expected to approve the deal today at the league meeting in Atlanta, with Brady purchasing a 10% stake in the Raiders with Brady's business partner, Tom Wagner, Knighthead Capital founder. The deal needs 24 of 32 team owners' approval to go through.

The Raiders are the NFL's fifth-most valuable franchise, worth $7.8 billion. In 2023, the team earned $780 million in revenue, the third highest in the league, according to CNBC.

Can Tom Brady Own a Team and Be a Broadcaster?

Brady joined Fox Sports in 2022 and signed a 10-year, $375 million deal. In August, the NFL announced several broadcasting restrictions that would take effect should the deal go through, including limited access to team facilities, meetings, players, and coaches. He'd also be banned from criticizing any other teams.

The Raiders are owned by Mark Davis, who also owns the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. Brady is currently a minority owner of the Aces.