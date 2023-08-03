The NFL legend also picked up a Pickleball team last October.

Tom Brady may have officially retired from the NFL, but he's not stopping his entrepreneurial endeavors.

In his latest move, Brady became a minority owner of Birmingham City, a second-tier English soccer team.

Brady's new title is "chairman of the advisory board", where he will work directly with the Board and members of the club's leadership team. The future Hall of Fame quarterback partnered with Knighthead Capital Management for the purchase.

Brady's primary responsibilities will include advising "health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems" alongside the club's sports sciences team and working on marketing efforts.

"Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion, and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me," Brady said in a release. "BCFC is built on teamwork and determination, and I'm excited to work alongside the board, management, and players to make our Second City club second to none. I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham."

What Are Tom Brady's Other Businesses?

Tom Brady delivering keynote remarks at eMerge Americas 2023 in the Miami Beach Convention Center (Getty Images)

Though this is Brady's first foray into the world of professional soccer (or Football, as it's called in Europe), it isn't his first experience investing in a major league team.

Last October, Brady became the owner of an expansion team for Major League Pickleball alongside tennis legend Kim Clijsters.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, is also the founder and owner of the athletic apparel company, "Brady," now the official outfitter for the British sports car racing team Hertz Team JOTA.

Brady also oversees TB12, a wellness company centered around his strict food and fitness regime.

In May 2022, Brady joined FOX Sports as a lead analyst in a deal rumored to be worth $375 million over 10 years.

The NFL legend's net worth is an estimated $300 million.