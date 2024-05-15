📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

By Emily Rella

Netflix has made another major move to become a destination for streaming live sports as the company has announced it will be the home for the NFL's Christmas Day games in a new three-year deal.

The streaming platform will broadcast two games on December 25, 2024 — Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans. Netflix will also stream at least one game on December 25, 2025, and December 25, 2206.

"Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports, and more," Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria said in a company release. "There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We're so excited that the NFL's Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix."

The NFL is set to release the rest of its full regular season 2024 schedule at 8 p.m. EST tonight.

It has not yet been reported how much the deal is worth. Neither Netflix nor the NFL has commented.

This news comes at a crucial time for Netflix, as the streaming platform tries to make the jump into live programming and sports.

In July, Netflix will have the exclusive streaming rights to the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, which subscribers can watch at no additional cost.

Netflix also bought the streaming rights to WWE Raw, which will begin in 2025, a deal valued at an estimated $500 million for a 10-year contract.

The platform has also begun offering a slew of popular original NFL programming, including the "Quarterback" documentary series and "Receiver," which will be released this summer and show the lives of five superstar NFL receivers during their 2023 seasons.

"We couldn't be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world," Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution said in a release.

Netflix was up over 83% in a one-year period as of Wednesday afternoon.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

