Through a multi-year partnership with the NFL, Applebee's is positioning itself as the ultimate destination for game day — and the ultimate game day food.

Applebee's, one of America's most popular casual dining chains, is making a bold play for the loyalty of NFL fans with a multi-year partnership with the league. By tapping into the sport's popularity, Applebee's aims to solidify its place as a go-to spot during the NFL season.

"Applebee's fans are NFL fans, which is why we are excited to bring America's Favorite Grill + Bar together with America's number one sport in a way that will create a fun and engaging experience for all," Applebee's CMO Joel Yashinsky said in a statement, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

Applebee's has managed to capture the loyalty of NFL fans, and the brand's awareness among this demographic is a testament to its effective marketing strategy. With a 92% awareness rate among NFL fans, according to a YouGov survey, Applebee's is the most recognized restaurant brand in this space.

The deal includes exclusive NFL-themed promotions designed to appeal to football fans, such as 50-cent boneless wings on game days. This promotion taps into the deep-rooted tradition of wings as a staple for football-watching parties and gatherings. As chicken wings have become synonymous with sports, especially during events like the Super Bowl, when Americans ate an estimated 1.5 billion wings, this deal will likely be a major draw for consumers.

Applebee's has also introduced "bucket cocktails," group-sized drinks served in buckets, designed to boost foot traffic during NFL games and pair well with "America's Favorite Boneless Wings."

Last March, Applebee's announced it was teaming up with IHOP to launch a joint restaurant concept. Dine Brands Global, which owns both companies, said it will open co-branded dining establishments with combined cooking areas and seating arrangements. The dual establishments will reportedly keep IHOP and Applebee's areas separate.

