Podcasts

Build up Your Podcast Traffic With This Online Growth Tool

Drive more downloads and streams with Podsite
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Build up Your Podcast Traffic With This Online Growth Tool
Image credit: Soundtrap/Unsplash

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Podcasts have become a massive industry. These days, it seems like everybody has a podcast — there are more than a million active podcasts. Entrepreneurs and businesses can build their brands through podcasts, promote their products, and help drive more traffic to their websites. They can be a valuable source of revenue. But, of course, if you start a podcast, you have to acquire listeners. One of the best ways to do that is to set up a website in support of your podcast, and there's no better platform to do that than Podsite.

Podsite is the all-in-one platform to build a seamless online presence for your podcasts in as little as one minute. Podsite offers unlimited SEO-optimized pages for your podcast episodes, acting as the ultimate hub and home for all of your podcasting. You can easily promote your podcast episodes with a dedicated social media page, drive traffic through SEO, and use smart links so that listeners will auto-open their podcast apps whenever they click to listen. Podsite helps you gather sponsors to improve the overall production value and reach of your show, and even supports an email list signup form to notify listeners when you release a new episode, share exclusive content, or promote merchandise.

Podsite automatically pulls all of your latest episodes from your RSS feed and creates a dedicated page for each episode so your website is always up-to-date. Plus, with the AI-powered drag-and-drop editor, you can customize your site as much as you want, without any coding skills needed.

Find out why Podsite has a sterling 5-star rating on Product Hunt on more than 450 upvotes. Right now, you can get a Lifetime Plan of Podsite for $85 (Reg. $899) with promo code: VDAY2021. 

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Podcasts

Soundwise Can Help for Connect Your Audio Products to Your Audience

Podcasts

What Is Open Podcasting? (And Why Is It Exploding?)

Podcasts

3 Tips For Giving a Successful Podcast Interview