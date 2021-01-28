7 Secret Ways to Save Money Shopping on Amazon

January 28, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Value Walk



Around the world, government restrictions on work and movement mean many of us have been locked down for months and working from home if we’re lucky – while many have been unfortunate enough not to work at all.

It’s been stressful, and who knows where we would have been without technology? Sites like have played a huge part in getting people through the crisis – and given them ways to shop that have probably had a hand in keeping down the numbers, too.

It looks like the virus is likely to change how many of us shop for the long term. Platforms and businesses have upped their games during the pandemic, and it’s even easier now to get supplies and luxury items without leaving your house or apartment.

Considering the job losses and industries shuttered during the COVID-19 crisis, it seems a shame not to do some research if there’s some money to be saved along the way. Yet, many of us don’t have the luxury of time when it comes to trawling the web for the best deals.

Amazon itself provides many routes to save money on Amazon. If you’re too busy or you don’t want to sign up to coupon sites, sticking with Amazon options is a great idea, so we’re going to concentrate on that.

Related: Learn How to Earn Thousands by Selling on Amazon with This $30 Course

Amazon coupons

Exciting, isn’t it? Who’d have thought that a tech giant would let you clip coupons? It’s true, though – Amazon rewards those of us who seek enlightenment, and Amazon Coupons is an excellent old-school way to save money on the site.

Amazon Outlet

Just like real-world stores and retail chains need a way to shift surplus stock, Amazon has caused to apply heavy discounts to over-ordered items too. That can occasionally result in some pretty huge savings made available to eager online shopping types like you and me on Amazon Outlet.

Amazon Subscribe and Save

This is a great way to save a substantial amount of cash, but it’s also a very practical way to make shopping for less exciting items more convenient. Amazon Subscribe and Save lets you automatically reorder things like toothpaste and detergent that you use regularly and buy in the same way. Not only do you get a discount for signing up – every time you purchase – but you don’t have to remember to buy toilet paper ever again. Amazon Subscribe and Save also mean you can spend your time on important stuff like buying clothes or gadgets instead.

Amazon Bargain Finds

Doesn’t that name just fill you with glee? When I discovered Amazon Bargain Finds, I could hardly contain myself. The feeling is yet to fade – and I’m not ashamed. This well-hidden corner of Amazon gets filled with clothing and other items that usually cost between $2 and $19.

Amazon Warehouse

Ah, the beauty of an open-box item, and the unmatched pleasure of saving because of someone else’s mistake. Yes, Amazon Warehouse is a truly wonderful thing. Again, this is similar to real-world retail in that Amazon gets returned items and even has products that get damaged slightly during shipping but work fine. If you’re prepared to put up with a crumpled box or a few scratches on the back of your new TV, you can save big bucks.

Amazon Renewed

Amazon Renewed is a pretty neat way to make some savings, and you get a 90-day warranty with every product you buy there. It’s basically for manufacturer-refurbished items, and what you can buy is as good as new; it just doesn’t have the same price tag.

Amazon Smile

This one is my personal favorite. Although it won’t save you any money at all, it might just save a life somewhere. That’s because Amazon Smile partners with over a million charities, and when you shop this way, 0.5% of the purchase price goes straight to a worthwhile cause.