Credit

Help Build Your Credit and Savings in 2021 with This App

No matter what you're saving for, you'll need good credit.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Help Build Your Credit and Savings in 2021 with This App
Image credit: Self

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
home
4 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

No matter what you're saving for, good credit is essential in the U.S. Whether you want to sign a lease on an upgraded apartment, buy a car, get a business loan, or you're trying to get your first mortgage, your credit score can have a significant impact on your life.

But credit scores are confusing and it's hard to figure out exactly how to actually build credit. Whether you have no credit history or poor credit, Self's Credit Builder Account program is a unique service that helps you establish payment history and build credit, all without sacrificing your savings.

Self has helped more than 1.6 million people build their credit through a practical, secure approach that is conveniently accessible and available in all 50 states. The Self method zeroes in on payment history, which comprises up to 35 percent of your credit score. When you open a Self Credit Builder Account, they'll report your monthly payments  to the three major credit bureaus, building a positive payment history that can help build your credit over time.

Here's how it works:

  1. Apply for a Self Credit Builder Account, starting at $25/month*.
  2. Choose the payment terms and dollar amounts that best fit your budget and pay off your Credit Builder Account along those terms.
  3. Each on-time monthly payment builds credit history, adds to your savings, and sends a positive report to all three credit bureaus. Late payments are also reported.
  4. Once you've paid off your Credit Builder Account, your account unlocks and the money is yours minus a few fees and interest.

With Self, not only are you building your credit, but you're putting your money in a safe place to access later. That may come in handy when it's time to actually make that big purchase you've been saving for.

Start saving a smarter way with Self's Credit Builder Account program. Head on over to Self's website to explore what plans might work for you.

This is a sponsored post by Self where we may receive affiliate commission.

*Sample products: A loan with a $25 monthly payment, 24 month term with a $9 admin fee at a 15.92 percent Annual Percentage Rate with a finance charge of $89; A loan with a $35 monthly payment, 24 month term with a $9 admin fee at a 15.97 percent Annual Percentage Rate with a finance charge of $125; A loan with a $48 monthly payment, 12 month term with a $9 admin fee at a 15.65 percent Annual Percentage Rate with a finance charge of $46; A loan with a $150 monthly payment, 12 month term with a $9 admin fee at a 15.91 percent Annual Percentage Rate with a finance charge of $146. Please refer to www.Self.inc/pricing for the most recent pricing options.

All Credit Builder Accounts made by Lead Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, Sunrise Banks, N.A. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender or Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Subject to ID Verification. Individual borrowers must be a U.S. Citizen or permanent resident and at least 18 years old. Valid bank account and Social Security Number are required. All loans are subject to ID verification and consumer report review and approval. Results are not guaranteed. Improvement in your credit score is dependent on your specific situation and financial behavior. Failure to make monthly minimum payments by the payment due date each month may result in delinquent payment reporting to credit bureaus which may negatively impact your credit score. This product will not remove negative credit history from your credit report. All loans subject to approval. All Certificates of Deposit (CD) are deposited in Lead Bank, Member FDIC, Sunrise Banks, N.A., Member FDIC or Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.  The Self Visa Credit Card is issued by Lead Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Credit

Rappi-Banorte and Visa Launch Credit Card for Contactless and Annuity-Free Payments

Credit

Should You Keep Your Credit Frozen Now That It's Free?

Credit

The States With the Best and Worst Business Credit Scores