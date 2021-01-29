Help Build Your Credit and Savings in 2021 with This App

January 29, 2021 4 min read

No matter what you're saving for, good is essential in the U.S. Whether you want to sign a lease on an upgraded apartment, buy a car, get a business loan, or you're trying to get your first mortgage, your credit score can have a significant impact on your life.

But are confusing and it's hard to figure out exactly how to actually build credit. Whether you have no credit history or poor credit, Self's Credit Builder Account program is a unique service that helps you establish payment history and build credit, all without sacrificing your savings.

Self has helped more than 1.6 million people build their credit through a practical, secure approach that is conveniently accessible and available in all 50 states. The Self method zeroes in on payment history, which comprises up to 35 percent of your credit score. When you open a Self Credit Builder Account, they'll report your monthly payments to the three major credit bureaus, building a positive payment history that can help build your credit over time.

Here's how it works:

Apply for a Self Credit Builder Account, starting at $25/month*. Choose the payment terms and dollar amounts that best fit your budget and pay off your Credit Builder Account along those terms. Each on-time monthly payment builds credit history, adds to your savings, and sends a positive report to all three credit bureaus. Late payments are also reported. Once you've paid off your Credit Builder Account, your account unlocks and the money is yours minus a few fees and interest.

With Self, not only are you building your credit, but you're putting your money in a safe place to access later. That may come in handy when it's time to actually make that big purchase you've been saving for.

Start saving a smarter way with Self's Credit Builder Account program. Head on over to Self's website to explore what plans might work for you.

