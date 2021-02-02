Projectors

This Highly-Rated Projector Can be Great for Presentations and Netflix Night Alike

The VANKYO delivers on both personal and professional needs.
Image credit: VANKYO

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Movie theaters are technically open again during the pandemic but nobody could blame you if you didn't want to go. Still, with news that many of the year's new movies will launch simultaneously on streaming services, you may be missing the magic of the theater. So, why not bring it into your home? The VANKYO Performance V600 Projector is the next best thing to actually going to the theater.

This powerful projection has a native resolution of 1920x1080 and a contrast ratio of 5000:1, bringing more than three times the detail of typical 720p projectors. That impeccable image quality scales up to 300" without sacrificing contrast. That makes it not only perfect for movie night but also a valuable tool for presentations to potential clients and partners.

The V600 has two HDMI ports, including one supporting premium audio, allowing you to project full HD movies from your laptop, smartphone, and streaming devices. It even has dual stereo speakers built-in so you can enjoy outstanding sound quality without having to attach extra speakers.

The VANKYO Performance V600 Native 1080P LED Projector has justifiably earned an Amazon's Choice designation with a 4.5/5-star rating. Right now, you can get it for even less than at Amazon in the Entrepreneur Store. Normally $249, it's on sale for just $144.50 when you use promo code VDAY2021 at checkout for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

