Protect Your Business Against Cyber Threats with a Top-Rated VPN

February 8, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cybercrime doesn't just impact large businesses and unsuspecting individuals. Forty-three percent of all cybercrimes target small businesses because many entrepreneurs overlook the importance of . It's imperative that you protect your business from cybercrime, and one of the easiest ways to do it is to start using a .

Today, you can get up to 72 percent off the top-rated Windscribe VPN.

Windscribe is actually more than a VPN. This desktop application and browser extension works to protect your online privacy, unblocks websites, and removes ads and trackers from your everyday browsing for a cleaner, faster experience. There are no confusing settings or menus — all of Windscribe's features are in a single, easy-to-use interface.

Windscribe allows you to mask your physical location from third parties with an encrypted tunnel, gives you access to geo-blocked content around the world, lets you access services on your computer or home network remotely with port forwarding, and much more. It also provides an elite firewall and records no logs whatsoever while you browse. With the secure torrenting feature, Windscribe supports unlimited secure downloads and file shares without having to worry about your ISP snooping on you. It even supports unlimited simultaneous connections so you can connect anonymously with all of your devices.

Windscribe has earned a Very Good rating from Tom's Guide and 4-star reviews from Tech Radar and PC World. Today, you can save a bundle on Windscribe's Pro Plan. Get a one-year subscription for 48 percent off $108 at just $47.60, a two-year subscription for 67 percent off $216 at just $59.50, or a three-year subscription for 72 percent off $324 at just $76.50 with promo code: VDAY2021

Prices subject to change.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.