Cybersecurity

Protect Your Business Against Cyber Threats with a Top-Rated VPN

Small businesses are very common victims of cybercrime.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Protect Your Business Against Cyber Threats with a Top-Rated VPN
Image credit: Ian Harber/Unsplash

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cybercrime doesn't just impact large businesses and unsuspecting individuals. Forty-three percent of all cybercrimes target small businesses because many entrepreneurs overlook the importance of cybersecurity. It's imperative that you protect your business from cybercrime, and one of the easiest ways to do it is to start using a VPN.

Today, you can get up to 72 percent off the top-rated Windscribe VPN

Windscribe is actually more than a VPN. This desktop application and browser extension works to protect your online privacy, unblocks websites, and removes ads and trackers from your everyday browsing for a cleaner, faster experience. There are no confusing settings or menus — all of Windscribe's features are in a single, easy-to-use interface.

Windscribe allows you to mask your physical location from third parties with an encrypted tunnel, gives you access to geo-blocked content around the world, lets you access services on your computer or home network remotely with port forwarding, and much more. It also provides an elite firewall and records no logs whatsoever while you browse. With the secure torrenting feature, Windscribe supports unlimited secure downloads and file shares without having to worry about your ISP snooping on you. It even supports unlimited simultaneous connections so you can connect anonymously with all of your devices.

Windscribe has earned a Very Good rating from Tom's Guide and 4-star reviews from Tech Radar and PC World. Today, you can save a bundle on Windscribe's Pro Plan. Get a one-year subscription for 48 percent off $108 at just $47.60, a two-year subscription for 67 percent off $216 at just $59.50, or a three-year subscription for 72 percent off $324 at just $76.50 with promo code: VDAY2021

Prices subject to change.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cybersecurity

Apple Says It Is Critical to Update Your iPhone iOS Right Now to Stop an Active Hacker Attack. Here's How.

Cybersecurity

This Is Why You Should Stop Using Facebook Messenger, According to an Expert

Cybersecurity

How to Protect Your Small Business Against Fraud