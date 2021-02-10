Take on Your Business's Financial Responsibilities Yourself and Save Money by Mastering These Accounting Skills

February 10, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

This time of year is especially stressful for entrepreneurs. Between tax season for the previous year, compliance for the current year, and the usual operating costs, money tends to fly in and out of your business accounts rapidly in the first quarter of the year. If you don't have a good accountant or bookkeeping team, you may wind up paying even more than you owe. But, accountants can cost thousands of dollars that your business may not have readily available.

Instead, why not learn how to be your own accountant? The 2021 Accounting Mastery Bootcamp Bundle can get you started.

This five-course bundle is led by the experts at Excel with Business, the preferred professional skills trainer of organizations like Microsoft and HSBC. Here, you'll get a beginner-friendly introduction to accounting and bookkeeping. You'll learn how to cover the responsibilities of both roles, learn how to manage accounts, track sales, reconcile payments, explore the basics of payroll, analyze profitability, and more. Then, you'll delve into more advanced skills, learning how to set up a chart of accounts and track your assets, liabilities, revenue, and expenses. You'll learn how to make adjustments and correct errors when you balance the books and better understand the you'll need to pay and how to prepare reports. Additionally, you'll learn for non-finance professionals and business math that you'll need to make smarter business decisions.

Develop the accounting and bookkeeping skills you need to manage your business more efficiently and effectively. Right now, The 2021 Accounting Mastery Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.