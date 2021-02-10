Accounting

Take on Your Business's Financial Responsibilities Yourself and Save Money by Mastering These Accounting Skills

Stop spending on accountants when you can be one yourself.
Image credit: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

This time of year is especially stressful for entrepreneurs. Between tax season for the previous year, compliance for the current year, and the usual operating costs, money tends to fly in and out of your business accounts rapidly in the first quarter of the year. If you don't have a good accountant or bookkeeping team, you may wind up paying even more than you owe. But, accountants can cost thousands of dollars that your business may not have readily available.

Instead, why not learn how to be your own accountant? The 2021 Accounting Mastery Bootcamp Bundle can get you started.

This five-course bundle is led by the experts at Excel with Business, the preferred professional skills trainer of organizations like Microsoft and HSBC. Here, you'll get a beginner-friendly introduction to accounting and bookkeeping. You'll learn how to cover the responsibilities of both roles, learn how to manage accounts, track sales, reconcile payments, explore the basics of payroll, analyze profitability, and more. Then, you'll delve into more advanced skills, learning how to set up a chart of accounts and track your assets, liabilities, revenue, and expenses. You'll learn how to make adjustments and correct errors when you balance the books and better understand the taxes you'll need to pay and how to prepare reports. Additionally, you'll learn finance for non-finance professionals and business math that you'll need to make smarter business decisions.

Develop the accounting and bookkeeping skills you need to manage your business more efficiently and effectively. Right now, The 2021 Accounting Mastery Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

