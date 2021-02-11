Elon Musk's Brother Just Sold 30,000 Shares of Tesla for $25 Million

February 11, 2021 1 min read

Restaurateur, chef and investor Kimbal Musk made headlines this week for selling 30,000 shares of Tesla stock for $25.6 million. Though his older brother Elon is far more well known, Kimbal has founded and invested in his fair share of companies, too.

The two co-founded Zip2, which was later sold to Compaq, and Kimbal was an earlier investor in his brother's company X.com, which was later sold to PayPal. Since then, Kimbal has focused on mission-driven, food-related endeavors. He co-founded and is executive chairman of The Kitchen Restaurant Group, Big Green and Square Roots Urban Growers. He's a former Chipotle board member.

The Tesla stock Kimbal sold represents just 5% of his overall holdings; he held 600,000 Tesla shares as of October, according to FactSet. Kimbal still sits on the board of Tesla and .

