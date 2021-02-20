air quality

Don't Let Poor Air Quality Slow Down Your Day-to-Day Productivity

The Sensibo Pure Smart Air Purifier is 14 percent off now.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Don't Let Poor Air Quality Slow Down Your Day-to-Day Productivity
Image credit: Sensibo

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

So many of us were forced to start working from home in 2020, and that may be the new normal for the foreseeable future. While the jarring change to remote work changed your daily routine, you may not have spent much time thinking about how to work from home successfully. As such, you may have overlooked key elements like comfort. Sure, you might have bought a new office chair and set up a productive work-from-home space, but how much have you thought about your climate?

Research from Harvard shows that poor air quality can actually impact your productivity. Don't let it happen. The Sensibo Pure Smart Air Purifier can help you get the most out of your at-home work day.

Sensibo Pure is one of the most advanced smart air purifiers on the market. It's the only air purifier powered by Pure Boost™, a smart-sensing technology that seeks out and filters particles as small as 0.1μm, and protects against viruses, bacteria, dust, smoke, and bad odors using HEPA and carbon filters. Meanwhile, its indoor air quality sensor measures your indoor air quality 24/7, turning on and off automatically when it detects it's time to do a scan. Thanks to that automation, Sensibo Pure can adjust how it works based on the number of people in your home, indoor air quality, the pollution outside, and the time of day. There's even a turbo mode that utilizes stronger air filtration when air quality does drop.

Be your most productive self by ensuring your air quality is top-notch. Normally $149, the Sensibo Pure Smart Air Purifier is 14% off now at just $127.99.

Prices subject to change.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

COVID-19

This Innovative PPE Has a Space-Age Aesthetic

Productivity

5 Ways to Improve Productivity By Breathing Easier

News and Trends

Americans Pay the Most for the Worst Internet Service