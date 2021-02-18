Expand Your Knowledge and Learn a New Language With Rosetta Stone

February 18, 2021 2 min read

In today's digitally connected world, learning a new language can be a huge asset for entrepreneurs. There are only so many customers in your neighborhood, state, or even country. And, in the U.S., there are huge populations of non-English speakers who could still use your product. Whether you're negotiating a new deal abroad or you're working on Spanish marketing materials, knowing how to speak another language other than English is very valuable.

If you want to learn a language, there's no solution like Rosetta Stone.

CNN has called Rosetta Stone the "gold standard" of language learning, and the program has won PCMag Editors' Choice Award for Best Language Learning Software for five consecutive years. The one-of-a-kind immersion method is about as close as you can get to actually living in a foreign country, and it's accessible from mobile, tablet, or desktop so you can learn on your own time and at your own pace.

Through this offer, Rosetta Stone gives you access to all 24 languages in its library for 12 months, including Spanish, English, French, Italian, German, and more. You can switch between languages without additional fees and customize your learning schedule. Rosetta Stone gives you a Phrasebook for easy-to-understand greetings, phrases, expressions, and more, and makes listening and learning offline easy with downloadable Audio Companion® lessons. You'll fine-tune your pronunciation with the patented TruACCENT® speech engine and learn by being thrown into the fire with Rosetta Stone's Dynamic Immersion® method.

There's no way to learn a language like Rosetta Stone. Right now, you can get one-year access for 44 percent off $179 at just $99.99.

