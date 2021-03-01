Increase Your Marketing Reach With Google SEO and SERP Doing the Heavy Lifting

March 1, 2021 2 min read

There are many ways for entrepreneurs to build their brands and attract more customers. Businesses need a great online marketing presence if they're going to scale. In today's difficult economy, many small businesses are short on cash, forcing them to cut marketing budgets. But one place you shouldn't scale back is organic marketing. Optimizing your website for search engines can be a significant boon to your business because it's considerably more cost-effective than paying for ads.

In The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle, you'll learn how to optimize your sites and pages so you can reach more customers without breaking the bank.

This ten-course bundle offers a comprehensive SEO education from Alex Genadinik, a business coach and three-time bestselling Amazon author. He's also created multiple entrepreneurship mobile apps with more than two million downloads. In these courses, Genadinik will teach you how to audit and overhaul your website to rank higher on search engine results pages, no matter what your business does. You'll learn how to increase page rankings through effective keyword research and link building, how to use Google Citations to boost SEO for local businesses, explore dozens of unique marketing strategies, and much more.

There are also more advanced, specific courses, utilizing today's most cutting-edge resources. You'll learn how to optimize your pages for voice search, image search, and even how to increase your Amazon listings' rankings. There's also a class dedicated to growing your business through Google Shopping.

Give your business a boost without breaking the bank. Right now, The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle is on sale for just $29.