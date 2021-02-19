Entrepreneur Index

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Bitcoin Purchase is "Less Dumb" Than Holding Cash

Elon Musk tweets in defense of Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase as Bitcoin price hits a new record.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Bitcoin Purchase is "Less Dumb" Than Holding Cash
Image credit: Pixabay via ValueWalk

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is talking more about the automaker’s bitcoin purchase. In response to a comment from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, he called Tesla‘s $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase “adventurous enough for an S&P500 company.”

Tesla CEO defends bitcoin purchase

Zhao told Bloomberg in an interview that he was surprised that Musk was "so gung-ho on Dogecoin." Binance is the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by volume, and it recently launched Dogecoin futures. However, Zhao also pointed out that Tesla purchased $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin rather than Dogecoin.

In response, Musk tweeted that Tesla's bitcoin purchase "is not directly reflective" of his opinion. He also said owning bitcoin is "simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash" and is "adventurous enough for an S&P 500 company."

The Tesla CEO also said that he isn't an investor and doesn't even own any publicly traded stock aside from Tesla. He added that "when fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn't look elsewhere."

"Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money," Musk tweeted. "The key word is 'almost.'"

Bitcoin price hits a new record

Following Musk's tweet, the bitcoin price soared above $52,000 to a new record high. Bloomberg notes that the Tesla CEO's remarks highlight one of the markets' biggest problems right now. With governments pumping so much cash into the financial system due to the pandemic, investors are getting concerned about inflation and looking for other places to invest. This week alone, the bitcoin price is up by approximately 10%.

Tesla is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest companies that are still managed by their founders. Although Musk said Tesla's bitcoin purchase doesn't reflect his opinion, it seems clear that he had something to do with it. The automaker probably wouldn't have bought the cryptocurrency if Musk hadn't become a believer in it recently.

Some speculated that Tesla's bitcoin purchase would lead other major companies to dive into the cryptocurrency, but Fortune reports that it isn't happening. Gartner Finance conducted a survey earlier this month asking chief financial officers if they plan to buy bitcoin this year. Ninety-five percent of respondents said they didn't intend to buy the cryptocurrency this year.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Index

Walmart to Raise Wages for Some Workers After Earnings Miss

Entrepreneur Index

Amazon Accused of Favoring Certain Sellers, Dodging Indian Regulators

Entrepreneur Index

Twitter Could Launch The First Decentralized Social Network