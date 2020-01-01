More From Michelle Jones
SpaceX
Jeff Bezos Congratulates SpaceX on Starship Test Flight
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who heads up his own spaceflight company called Blue Origin, congratulated Musk and the rest of the SpaceX team for the Starship test flight.
Jobs
First-Time Unemployment Claims are Rising Again
The Labor Department reports that an additional 853,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits after seasonal adjustments.
Tesla
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals That He's Moving to Texas
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is moving to Texas after threatening to move the automaker's headquarters there earlier this year.