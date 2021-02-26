Learn How to Code and Build a Unique Website the Popular Site Builders Can't

February 26, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The vast majority of are built on platforms like WordPress. Digital entrepreneurship is easier than ever these days thanks to white-labeled services like WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and other business-optimized platforms. But if you have unique business needs or you know precisely what you want your website to deliver, standardized platforms might not meet your needs. If that's the case, it's time to learn how to build your own website. The Backend Developer Bootcamp Bundle can help.

This five-course bundle can help you build your own backend to a website, allowing you to customize everything that your website can do. The bundle is led by Avetis Ghukasyan (4.5/5 instructor rating), a Wentworth Institute of computer scientist with years of experience.

In these courses, you'll take a deep dive into several backend technologies, including C#, SQL, .NET Core, and more. C# is one of today's most important programming languages, used in games, mobile apps, desktop apps, web apps, and more. Here, you'll learn C# fundamentals by actually building apps from scratch that will solve real-world problems. Additionally, you'll use Dapper in .NET to make gathering and managing data in a SQL database easier than ever, use MVVM to create intuitive forms, create and manipulate Excel worksheets via Open XML, and much more. A website's backend is all about managing data and user access, and you'll learn how to make your website more usable than ever.

Give your site an upgrade by learning how to code a unique backend. Right now, The Backend Developer Bootcamp Bundle is just $29.99.

Looking to diversify your investments in 2021? Check out DiversyFund to start dipping your toes in private real estate for as low as $500.

Prices are subject to change.