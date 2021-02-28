VPN

Protect Your Business Privacy with This Decentralized Security Hardware

Secure and enhance your browsing on a decentralized network.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Protect Your Business Privacy with This Decentralized Security Hardware
Image credit: Deeper Network

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Nearly half of all cyberattacks target small businesses. That's an extraordinary statistic that should make any entrepreneur think twice about security. If you're looking for a powerful, portable security solution for your business (which is very likely mobile these days), look no further than Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware.

The Deeper Connect Nano is a decentralized VPN and firewall solution that works without the need of a subscription. The plug-and-play design gives you instant access to a free, secure, and private internet connection no matter where you're setting up to work, the company says. It's serverless and distributed, giving you a decentralized private network that automatically changes your IP address based on routing rules to keep you free to securely and anonymously browse. Your user data is never logged, leaked, hacked, or even subpoenaed, thanks to complete anonymity. Nano also has a 7-layer firewall that secures your entire home or business network.

Beyond safety, Nano also offers convenience. It allows you to browse and stream online without bandwidth bottlenecks and it blocks ads and trackers that can throttle your connection. It uses smart routing to automatically change IP addresses based on what you're viewing and the web filter will even block malware across your network. If kids use the computer, you can be sure they're not exposed to adult content via parental control while the intuitive dashboard UI allows you to see all online activities happening on the network — just in case.

Upgrade your business security and your web browsing with the Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware. Normally $299, you can get it for $100 off at just $199.99 today.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

VPN

Protect Your Online Browsing with One of the Best VPNs on the Market

VPN

6 VPNs for Your Business or Side Hustle, on Sale Today

VPN

Help Protect Your Entire Company from Hackers with This Incredible VPN Deal