Protect Your Business Privacy with This Decentralized Security Hardware

Nearly half of all cyberattacks target small businesses. That's an extraordinary statistic that should make any entrepreneur think twice about . If you're looking for a powerful, portable security solution for your business (which is very likely mobile these days), look no further than Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware.

The Deeper Connect Nano is a decentralized VPN and firewall solution that works without the need of a subscription. The plug-and-play design gives you instant access to a free, secure, and private internet connection no matter where you're setting up to work, the company says. It's serverless and distributed, giving you a decentralized private network that automatically changes your IP address based on routing rules to keep you free to securely and anonymously browse. Your user data is never logged, leaked, hacked, or even subpoenaed, thanks to complete anonymity. Nano also has a 7-layer firewall that secures your entire home or business network.

Beyond safety, Nano also offers convenience. It allows you to browse and stream online without bandwidth bottlenecks and it blocks ads and trackers that can throttle your connection. It uses smart routing to automatically change IP addresses based on what you're viewing and the web filter will even block malware across your network. If kids use the computer, you can be sure they're not exposed to adult content via parental control while the intuitive dashboard UI allows you to see all online activities happening on the network — just in case.

Upgrade your business security and your web browsing with the Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware. Normally $299, you can get it for $100 off at just $199.99 today.

