Make an Impact With Video Marketing and Edit Like a Pro with This Simple Software

Save nearly half off Movavi Video Editor Plus 2021.
Image credit: Brooke Cagle/Unsplash

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Video marketing is changing the way businesses reach and engage with customers. And it's here to stay. Not only do 68 percent of marketers say video has a better return on investment than Google Ads, but 54 percent of consumers want to see more videos from their favorite brands. So you know the why, but what about the how?

One budget-friendly video solution is Movavi Video Editor Plus.

Movavi Video Editor Plus is a full-featured filmmaking program that helps you turn ideas into engaging videos quickly, without any design or editing knowledge. Movavi has earned a 4.5-star rating on Trustpilot and 4.8-star rating on G2 because it's so user-friendly.

With both basic and advanced tools, Movavi helps you arrange clips on a multitrack timeline, cut, crop, rotate, reverse, trim, and join them with transitions, apply filters and special effects in an instant, and much more. You can select from a vast array of filters, titles, transitions, and other elements, and quickly set the appropriate aspect ratio for uploading videos to YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook. Movavi allows you to smooth out videos by removing camera shake, customize your videos with branding and titles, add storytelling elements with a voiceover, and much more. Everything is as simple as dragging and dropping.

CNET writes, "Movavi Video Editor is good video editing software. It can edit, cut, splice, and alter your videos, clean them up, sync sound and music to images, create customized titles with text and animation, split audio and video tracks, and much more."

Start your business's video marketing initiative immediately. Normally $59, you can get a lifetime subscription to Movavi Video Editor Plus 2021 for the low price of $29.99.

