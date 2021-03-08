These Creative Tools for Mac and Windows Can Help You Hone Your Marketing on a Budget

March 8, 2021 2 min read

The world of is changing and it's up to businesses to adapt along with it. Fifty-four percent of consumers want to see more video content from their favorite brands, and with 85 percent of Americans watching video content at least monthly, it's becoming more and more essential for businesses to get creative with their marketing content.

You may not be able to afford an entire team, but you can manage your marketing creative yourself with the intuitive tools included in The Essential Movavi Mac & Windows Software Bundle.

This bundle includes four programs designed to make design and video editing easier than ever. You'll get Movavi Video Converter, a software that lets you convert files and enables you to compress videos while retaining the original quality. That way, you can quickly download videos and convert them to any file format you need for sharing. It supports video, photo, and audio files.

Formatting is one thing, but with Movavi Video Editor Plus, you'll be able to supercharge videos with a host of compelling features. You can add special effects like slow motion and reverse, apply chroma key to change your videos' backgrounds, use ready-made intros or animated titles to liven up your vlogs, and much more. You don't even have to know how to edit videos; the drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to start editing immediately.

Finally, the Movavi Picverse Photo Editor gives you AI-based tools to add more than 100 effects and filters to your images while Movavi Slideshow Maker lets you create an easily-shareable slideshow in just three simple steps.

Simplify your creative workflow on a budget. Right now, The Essential Movavi Mac & Windows Software Bundle is just $49.99.

