This Portable Monitor Supports 1920HD Viewing and Can Help You Work From Anywhere

March 8, 2021 2 min read

Back at the office, you may have had a monitor you loved. You may have even upgraded your monitor at home when the world transitioned to remote work. You may want to sit outside while you work, or move from room to room to complete your tasks for the day. But the vast majority of monitors aren't optimized for remote life. They aren't portable, they don't offer enough ports to handle all of your needs, and they often sacrifice on display quality.

Upgrade yourself with the UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor.

This 15.6" fully portable monitor delivers stunning FHD 1920x1080 resolution with incredible color reproduction. The LCD HDR screen lets you enjoy zero distortion and sharp image quality no matter whether you're streaming video, looking at pictures, or running through spreadsheets. The 178º IPD full view angle is also ideal for viewing on-screen with multiple people in a tight space. You can even adjust the monitor between portrait or landscape modes according to your needs.

More importantly, the UPERFECT eliminates the need for many external devices. It has built-in quad speakers that produce crisp, clear sound quality and offers Type-C, mini HD, PD, and micro USB ports to support all of the connection interfaces you need on the go.

Find out why the UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor has earned 4.2 stars on Amazon while upgrading your work from home experience. Normally $219, you can get the monitor for 10 percent off at just $197.99 today.

