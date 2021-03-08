DiversyFund Makes Real Estate Investing Easy and Affordable

March 8, 2021 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While the rules of investment have changed in the wake of the GameStop saga, chances are you are not going to become a millionaire overnight by riding a Reddit investment wave. The stock market is notoriously volatile and while most people end up ahead in the long run, it's typically not without some bumps in the road — especially when unforeseen market forces like the Covid-19 pandemic occasionally drag the market down. While 2021 appears to be a better year for investing in the stock market, it's always a good idea to diversify your portfolio, and can be one of the best ways to do it.

But who has the money just lying around to buy real estate? It turns out, just about everyone does when you're using DiversyFund.

What is DiversyFund?

DiversyFund is a new way to invest in real estate without any of the hassle and hang-ups. (And with significantly less money upfront.) This platform aims to make it easier and less risky to invest in private market investments, letting you diversify and protect your assets to grow your wealth over time.

DiversyFund helps you lay a positive foundation for your wealth by earning money from long-term, multimillion-dollar real estate assets. Once upon a time, high-value private real estate investing was reserved for the ultra-rich or connected, but DiversyFund is democratizing the process. It gives access to a non-traded trust (REIT) to everyday investors, letting you purchase shares with significantly less capital than it would typically require to purchase property.

How does DiversyFund work?

For a minimum investment of $500, DiversyFund opens up access to private market investments through its Growth REIT. Your initial investment purchases a stake in a diverse portfolio of multifamily apartment buildings that comprise the fund. Of course, while you have an ownership stake, you don't have to worry about any of the headaches that typically accompany property ownership. DiversyFund manages the properties themselves, using the rent collected on properties to make value-add renovations to increase property values. That way, they also increase cash flow to the fund.

That cash flow is reinvested into the fund and contributes to purchasing additional properties, growing the REIT's portfolio. When the time is right, DiversyFund also manages selling properties, splitting any profits generated among investors. Currently, more than 19,000 investors are investing with DiversyFund and taking steps to build generational wealth for themselves and their families. Before DiversyFund, they'd have no means to buy entire apartment buildings, but with a smaller stake in an entire REIT, the 99 percent can reap the benefits of a booming private real estate market.

How is DiversyFund different?

Of course, DiversyFund isn't the only private REIT on the market, but it does operate a bit differently. Unlike competitors, DiversyFund is a direct investing platform that is vertically funded. That makes investing with DiversyFund different in a few crucial ways.

First, because you're investing directly with a partner through the platform, your money goes to work immediately without delay and without any annoying or hidden fees. Since DiversyFund sources, owns, and manages the real estate assets themselves, it's easy to know exactly where your money is going. Additionally, DiversyFund also invests alongside its investors. Their incentives are the same as yours, so they do well when you do well. That's peace of mind that you can't get from many other trusts.

More importantly, DiversyFund was SEC-qualified in November 2018. That means they're transparent with their investing activities and everything they do meets government regulations, protecting you from any nefarious financial dealings. The DiversyFund Growth REIT has transparent, public oversight, filing financial documents regularly and in compliance with SEC regulations. DiversyFund's commitment to transparency keeps the platform honest and compliant, values that extend to the management of all of their funds and investments.

How do I get started?

Private market investments are an excellent way to build wealth and diversify your assets for greater security and growth. DiversyFund makes access to some of the highest value investments more available than ever for everyday investors. If you're looking to diversify your portfolio or put your money to work, check out DiversyFund today. You can get started for as little as $500 but you're free to invest as much as you'd like.