This Blanket Is Like a Portable Sauna and Can De-Stress You From Your Workday

The MiHigh Heated Sauna Blanket can help you detox whenever you need.
Image credit: MiHIGH

2 min read
Entrepreneurship is exhausting and nobody can blame you for needing to relax from time to time. But saunas and spas aren't operating quite like they used to, and if you're on a business trip, you may not know exactly where to go. When in doubt, you can always trust the MiHigh Heated Sauna Blanket.

From relaxing and detoxifying to burning calories, the MiHigh has numerous benefits. The blanket uses the same heating technology as an infrared sauna (no, no coals are involved) by emitting far-infrared wavelengths while you're wrapped up comfortably inside of it. Since you're lying down instead of sitting up like in a traditional box sauna, the relaxing effects are even more prevalent.

The MiHigh has layers of infrared heating and toxin-free fabrics, giving you an effective detox without having to leave your home. It's also portable so you can treat yourself on a business trip. It will burn between 300 to 600 calories per session, too.

Using it is simple. Just lay it down onto a heat-proof surface like a bed. Then, use the handheld controller to begin heating the blanket. Lie down for 30 minutes to an hour inside the blanket, and then get out when you're ready to move on with your day. That's it!

GQ writes, “The benefits of an infrared sauna are manyfold. MiHIGH’s innovative Infrared Sauna Blanket brings the sauna into your own home.”

Get a sauna treatment whenever you want one with this innovative blanket. Normally $499, the MiHigh Heated Sauna Blanket is 13 percent off now at just $429.99.

