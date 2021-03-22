Facebook

Discover How to Grow Your Business with Facebook by Learning Marketing Strategies

From Facebook Ads to Messenger marketing, this bundle covers it all.
Image credit: Thought Catalog/Unsplash

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Facebook is one half of the digital advertising duopoly (with Google), and it's an absolutely crucial marketing platform for any business. Still, many business owners haven't leveraged Facebook enough. More than just an advertising platform, Facebook can help your business grow in a variety of ways if you know what you're doing. Figure out how to get the most out of Facebook in The 2021 Ultimate Facebook Ads & Marketing Certification Bundle.

This nine-course bundle offers up more than 50 hours of training on how to boost your brand's engagement, grow your audience, and convert more Facebook users into customers. With course content from experts like Ali Mirza (4.2/5 instructor rating), Benji Wilson (4.4/5 rating), Ben Silverstein (4.4/5 rating), and more, you'll learn through practical examples how to properly leverage Facebook for your business.

There are multiple courses dedicated to Facebook Ads, teaching you how to make an ad and how to get maximum reach and conversions while minimizing your cost. You'll also learn how to create an attractive, powerful, professional home for your brand on Facebook and understand how to identify and reach your target audience every day. Additionally, you'll learn how to leverage Facebook Messenger marketing to connect directly with customers, and harness Facebook groups to create a sense of community around your brand's message. There's even a course on building chatbots with Manychat to help support your customer service and marketing teams.

Do more with your Facebook marketing. Right now, The 2021 Ultimate Facebook Ads & Marketing Certification Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

