New Indian OTT Arrivals That You Would Love To Binge In 2021

The pandemic has been a confusing time wherein many who swayed away from OTT took the plunge to watch new series and films and understandably could never go back. We have had some pretty gripping stories to watch and characters to relate to in times when one had nothing else to do. It makes one wonder, with a new viewer base to cater to, did OTT platforms keep up with the expectations in 2021? You’d already know, that you’re not going to be disappointed.

Here are 5 OTT arrivals in 2021 that have truly gripped viewers and taken digital content to a new high:

Tandav

The Amazon Prime thriller series “Tandav” gained much popularity even before the release, with a stellar star cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover, among many others, Tandav is a political thriller with an individual story of each character set amidst power play. With deepening plots and various surprise elements, it has truly hooked viewers, making them eagerly wait for the next season.

The Girl On The Train

The Parineeti Chopra-starrer Netflix original is based on a bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins. The story of Ribhu Dasgupta, a woman watching a couple, every day on her mundane route to work, turns into something else when she sees something. With seasoned actors like Aditi Rao Hyadri and Kirti Kulhari in the film, this film is a great OTT watch for this year.

Bombay Begums

The Netflix series, Bombay Begums, is the story of five contrasting and driven women in Bombay, showcasing the typical struggles in the lives of Indian women irrespective of their social statuses and professions. The story unravels with the lives of these women being inter-twined with one another, and them shattering glass ceilings to make their own choices and live their lives on their terms. The story truly stands out with their imperfections depicted in perfect contrast with their merits and gives the viewer’s a peek into how each of them acts like a queen in her own right.

The White Tiger

The White Tiger is a film based on the novel by the same name, and is already ranking the charts on an international level. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkumar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav, the film shows a gripping story of a driver to a rich Indian family who fights his difficult financial circumstances and fights to be an entrepreneur in his search for success. With great performances that depict complex relationships and a play of emotions, this one is a must-must-watch in 2021.

Cobalt Blue

Trailer yet to be released

Based on novel by Sachin Kundalkar, this movie explores the story of a brother and sister who happen to fall for the same guy. It shows a complex relationship dynamic that takes form when the stay in a shared home. A tangled love story and their developing personal relationships take surprising turns as the story progresses.