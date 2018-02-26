Entertainment

Oscar-Nominated Producer Kimberly Steward Shares Why Her Mentor Is 'Her Emergency Button'

The founder of K Period Media has a sisterly relationship with her mentor, who's been a support system and close friend for 12 years.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
This Filmmaking Crew Found Success on YouTube Making Shorts With Crazy Visual Effects
The nine-man team behind Corridor balances cinematic short films with behind-the-scenes vlogs to maximize YouTube's potential.
Lydia Belanger | 11 min read
Ryan Reynolds May Star in a Movie Called 'Stoned Alone'

From Deadpool to Dabpool, Reynolds is producing and potentially starring in a 'Home Alone' spoof.
Jonathan Small | 2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Built a Powerhouse Talent Management Company With a Soul
Starting a Business

The founder of Authentic Talent and Literary Management shares his thoughts on pursuing the kind of success that truly matters.
Dan Bova | 6 min read
Rejected by Network TV, These 3 Women Took Their Talents to YouTube and Grew an Audience of 3.6 Million
Connie Contardi, Yolanda Gampp and Jocelyn Mercer's channel How to Cake It features cakes that look like human organs, Chinese takeout and more.
Lydia Belanger | 14 min read
In This Job, You Get a Sinking Feeling Every Day
Entertainment

'Deadliest Catch' captains Jake Anderson and Josh Harris stopped by Entrepreneur to discuss the new season.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
The Director Behind the Ocean Eleven's Franchise Shares How His Storytelling Skills Helped Build His Liquor Startup
Entrepreneurs

Hollywood director Steven Soderbergh is trying to turn an obscure Bolivian spirit into a hot company.
Joe Keohane | 9 min read
17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies
Oscars

To get excited for the Academy Awards this weekend, here are some of the best quotes from Hollywood's top films.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
The Top 10 Current Highest Paid Hollywood Actors and Actresses
Entertainment

From Mark Wahlberg to The Rock, these celebs got the biggest paychecks last year.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Is Getting Its Own Movie
Entertainment

Will a brand's signature snack take a bite out of the box office?
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
