Chelsea Green shared her career journey — bruises and all — on the new episode of "How Success Happens."

Some people overcome career obstacles. Other people punch obstacles in the face.

Such is the case for WWE superstar Chelsea Green, who joined the How Success Happens podcast and shared her "follow your instincts" approach to making career decisions. Chelsea was studying kinesiology in college and aiming to become a physical therapist when she realized it wasn't her "calling." She thought about becoming a personal trainer, but after seeing a wrestling match—by chance—on TV, the plan changed. The drama, the athleticism, and the choreographed violence she saw on the screen immediately spoke to her: "Something triggered in my mind that is what I need to be doing," she says.

She enrolled in a wrestling school that happened to be just down the road, putting her on a path to wrestling stardom and being crowned the first Women's United States Champion. "Never be afraid to try new things," Chelsea advises, "and also don't be afraid to say, 'This isn't for me, I'm going to try something else.'"

Listen to Chelsea's insights on ambition, resilience (i.e., finishing a match despite having freshly broken bones), and carving out her own version of success here or watch the conversation above. And check out her hard-earned success tips below. And grab a bag of ice — some of this advice hits hard.

Three Things Chelsea Green Suggests Ditching ASAP

Asking "What's Next?"

Chelsea revealed how her early career was dominated by relentless goal-setting: "I set goals, and the minute that I hit that goal, I am immediately onto the next." This constant chase left her unable to celebrate her victories, even when she made history as the first-ever United States Women's Champion. "I was so focused on what's next… I couldn't enjoy what was happening in the moment." She has since reframed her mindset: "In wrestling, it can be here today, gone tomorrow," and now makes a conscious effort to savor each achievement.

Takeaway: Celebrate accomplishments as they come instead of always racing toward the next milestone.

Doing Homework

Chelsea's journey was shaped by listening to her gut—even when it meant dramatic pivots. From leaving a kinesiology degree to traveling abroad and then abandoning a future as a personal trainer, she recalls: "I was on my computer doing some homework and wrestling came on TV. I just could not take my eyes off the screen. They were doing everything that I've ever wanted to do combined — they need to be fit and healthy, they're dramatic, they're doing stunts," she remembers. That moment led her to drop out and enroll in wrestling school, launching her storied career.

Takeaway: Trust inner signals—sometimes the opportunity meant for you appears when least expected.

Setting a Routine

Unlike many athletes, Chelsea avoids strict pre-show routines: "Every venue is different… I never want to rely on a routine or a schedule that's going to get messed up." Her philosophy is "easy breezy," ensuring she's always ready. She keeps the pressure in check, telling her team before matches: "Girls, in 10 minutes we're gonna be done and on our way to bed." She credits her success with an ability to keep things light. "Look, you're watching me play fight in my underwear with my best friends. It's not that serious."

Takeaway: Flexibility and humor can be powerful antidotes to stress—especially when stakes feel high.

