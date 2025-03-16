Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For professionals who are on the move, staying connected, productive, and entertained shouldn't break the bank. Whether you're catching up on work, streaming your favorite shows, or tuning into a podcast during a flight, you need tech to keep up with your busy lifestyle. That's where this refurbished Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) + Beats Flex Wireless Headphones bundle can help.

For a limited time, you can grab this travel-ready, grade-A refurbished duo for just $239.99 (reg. $499) with free shipping.

Power through your day

Equipped with the A13 Bionic chip, the iPad 9 delivers the speed and power you need for multitasking, whether you're responding to emails, editing documents, or unwinding with a Netflix binge. The 10.2-inch Retina display provides crisp visuals, making it perfect for video calls, creative projects, and presentations. With 64GB of storage, you'll have plenty of room for apps, files, and downloads—so you can work (or relax) without interruptions.

No travel setup is complete without great audio, and the Beats Flex Wireless Headphones deliver just that. Designed for comfort, durability, and convenience, these lightweight earbuds offer up to 12 hours of playtime—enough for a cross-country flight or a full workday of virtual meetings.

Thanks to Apple's W1 chip, you'll get a stable Bluetooth connection with fewer dropouts. The magnetic earbuds snap together when not in use, pausing your music automatically to save battery. With on-device controls, you can adjust volume, take calls, and activate Siri without reaching for your device.

All the extras you need are included

This bundle doesn't stop at just an iPad and Beats headphones. You also get essential accessories such as a case, screen protector, and stylus—so you're ready to go right out of the box.

This refurbished bundle, which was inspected and cleaned to be in excellent working order, is grade A, meaning it is in near-mint condition.

Don't miss this Apple iPad 9th Gen + Beats Flex Wireless Headphones bundle while it's still available for just $239.99 (reg. $499) with free shipping.

Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) 64GB (Wi-Fi Only) Silver + Beats Flex Wireless Headphones Refurbished Bundle - $239.99



