'Pick Things Back Up When the Internet Calms Down': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement Caused This Tax Prep Company to Send Its Staff Home Kansas City-based H&R Block gave its staff the afternoon off to "celebrate love."

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce with an Instagram post that has garnered over 33 million likes.
  • H&R Block, based in Kansas City, gave its staff the afternoon off to "celebrate love."

Kansas City loves its Chiefs. And loves love apparently.

Following Taylor Swift's Instagram post announcing her engagement to Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Star reports that H&R Block, headquartered in Kansas City, informed its employees that they could go home early to "celebrate love."

Tiffany Monroe, H&R Block's chief people officer, sent an email to the company, stating:

"Let's be honest: between checking social feeds, debating, potential wedding playlists, and most importantly — telling your friends what married filing jointly means, I know focus is in short supply this afternoon," she wrote.

Related: Taylor Swift Reveals New Album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

"So here's the deal: if you're so inclined, call it early. Go home. Celebrate love. Speculate about the dress. Argue whether the reception will be held in KC or a castle in Europe," Monroe wrote, adding, "pick things back up tomorrow when the internet calms down."

Ajay Anand, CEO of the diamond retailer Rare Carat, told Business Insider that Swift's ring could be valued at about $1 million. Celebrate love indeed.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

