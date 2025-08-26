Taylor Swift, the Wealthiest Female Musician in the World, and NFL Star and Podcaster, Travis Kelce, Are Engaged Swift and Kelce posted images from the proposal on Instagram.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.
  • The couple posted photos from the rose-covered engagement on social media.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married.

The entrepreneurs and superstars posted photos from the engagement on Instagram in a joint post.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the couple captioned the post.

Related: Taylor Swift Just Made a Surprise Announcement, Revealing the Marketing Genius Behind Her $1.5 Billion Fortune

The proposal took place under a rose-covered trellis.

Kelce plays tight end for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and has an estimated net worth of $52 million, per Forbes. He also owns a steakhouse with his NFL teammate, Patrick Mahomes, called 1587 Prime, and hosts a podcast with his brother, Jason, who retired from the NFL last year.

Swift has a net worth of $1.6 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in history.

The couple has been dating for about two years.

Related: Taylor Swift, UFOs and Football — Travis and Jason Kelce Score $100 Million for Their Podcast. Is It Really Worth That Much?

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

How to Build a Startup That Actually Attracts a Venture Capitalist

From gaining early traction to strengthening your team and digital presence, here are the real-world steps founders must take to become truly investable.

By Steve Laidlaw
Business Solutions

Turn Your Voice Into Text Instantly with VoiceType AI

Dictate, transcribe, and share—without losing momentum.

By Entrepreneur Store
Science & Technology

This AI-Driven Scam Is Draining Retirement Funds—And No One Is Safe, According to the FBI

A three-phase phishing scam utilizes a team of impostors — and so far has drained an estimated $1 billion from the savings accounts of seniors.

By David James
Leadership

Robert Irvine's Bold Move That Could Change How You Approach Taking Risks

The TV personality, chef, entrepreneur, and philanthropist shares the big bet he made on himself to find success and meaning in his professional life.

By Dan Bova
Business Culture

7 Steps to Build the Life You Want — and the Business to Fund It

Design your life first, then build the business to fund it.

By Daniel Marcos