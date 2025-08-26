Swift and Kelce posted images from the proposal on Instagram.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married.

The entrepreneurs and superstars posted photos from the engagement on Instagram in a joint post.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the couple captioned the post.

Related: Taylor Swift Just Made a Surprise Announcement, Revealing the Marketing Genius Behind Her $1.5 Billion Fortune

The proposal took place under a rose-covered trellis.

Kelce plays tight end for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and has an estimated net worth of $52 million, per Forbes. He also owns a steakhouse with his NFL teammate, Patrick Mahomes, called 1587 Prime, and hosts a podcast with his brother, Jason, who retired from the NFL last year.

Swift has a net worth of $1.6 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in history.

The couple has been dating for about two years.

Related: Taylor Swift, UFOs and Football — Travis and Jason Kelce Score $100 Million for Their Podcast. Is It Really Worth That Much?