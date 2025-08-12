Superstar singer and master marketer Taylor Swift used an appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights" to reveal her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Love or hate her music or politics, there is one thing no one can deny: Taylor Swift is a marketing genius. The singer-songwriter, whose personal net worth of $1.6 billion makes her the wealthiest female musician in history, stepped back into the spotlight this week, pushing all of the right buttons to whip her fanbase into a frenzy.

On Monday, her PR team's official Taylor Nation Instagram account shared 12 photos from her massively successful Eras Tour, featuring Swift wearing different shades of orange. "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'" read the caption.

Swifties lost their minds, with fans recognizing that Swift often uses color-coding to mark her albums. The post garnered over two million likes.

With that hint dropped, Swift's official website began a countdown clock dialing down to 12:12 a.m. on August 12. And when the clock struck 12:12, she dropped a video preview of an upcoming appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights."

Swifties, rejoice! Her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," lands in October. And as you'll note in the video, the cover is blurred out. Swift is nothing if not masterful at dropping little breadcrumbs to keep fans engaged and hungry for more in the lead-up to a new release.

Swift's appearance on "New Heights," hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, will drop on Wednesday at 7 p.m. While the brothers have certainly discussed Travis and Taylor's relationship on the show before, this marks the first time she is making an appearance.

Over the years, Swift has found inventive and unexpected ways to announce her new releases. She has surprised fans with announcements during award shows, and, in the middle of an Eras Tour show in Nashville, flashed the album cover and release date of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," which, according to one report, "sent shockwaves through the stadium."

Business Insider notes that "The Life of a Showgirl" will be Swift's first new album since the singer successfully bought back her masters. This ostensibly ended the "Taylor's Version" series, in which Swift re-recorded versions of her older albums to circumvent an ownership dispute with her former record label, Big Machine Records.