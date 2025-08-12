Taylor Swift Just Made a Surprise Announcement, Revealing the Marketing Genius Behind Her $1.5 Billion Fortune Superstar singer and master marketer Taylor Swift used an appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights" to reveal her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Taylor Swift announced the release of her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl" on Tuesday.
  • The announcement was revealed in a preview of her appearance on the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason.
  • Swift has a reported net worth of $1.6 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician.

Love or hate her music or politics, there is one thing no one can deny: Taylor Swift is a marketing genius. The singer-songwriter, whose personal net worth of $1.6 billion makes her the wealthiest female musician in history, stepped back into the spotlight this week, pushing all of the right buttons to whip her fanbase into a frenzy.

On Monday, her PR team's official Taylor Nation Instagram account shared 12 photos from her massively successful Eras Tour, featuring Swift wearing different shades of orange. "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'" read the caption.

Related: Taylor Swift Buys Back Her Masters: 'No Strings Attached'

Swifties lost their minds, with fans recognizing that Swift often uses color-coding to mark her albums. The post garnered over two million likes.

With that hint dropped, Swift's official website began a countdown clock dialing down to 12:12 a.m. on August 12. And when the clock struck 12:12, she dropped a video preview of an upcoming appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights."

Swifties, rejoice! Her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," lands in October. And as you'll note in the video, the cover is blurred out. Swift is nothing if not masterful at dropping little breadcrumbs to keep fans engaged and hungry for more in the lead-up to a new release.

Related: Why Taylor Swift Embraces Superstitions

Swift's appearance on "New Heights," hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, will drop on Wednesday at 7 p.m. While the brothers have certainly discussed Travis and Taylor's relationship on the show before, this marks the first time she is making an appearance.

Over the years, Swift has found inventive and unexpected ways to announce her new releases. She has surprised fans with announcements during award shows, and, in the middle of an Eras Tour show in Nashville, flashed the album cover and release date of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," which, according to one report, "sent shockwaves through the stadium."

Business Insider notes that "The Life of a Showgirl" will be Swift's first new album since the singer successfully bought back her masters. This ostensibly ended the "Taylor's Version" series, in which Swift re-recorded versions of her older albums to circumvent an ownership dispute with her former record label, Big Machine Records.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

'We Don't Forget Where We Come From': Real Estate Mogul Don Peebles Reveals His Best Entrepreneurial Lessons With 2-Time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond

The famed real estate developer explains how he got his start, and Drummond shares what he wants his future to look like beyond basketball.

By Jessica Thomas
Devices

Why Smart Entrepreneurs Choose Refurb Flagships Over Full-Price Tech

You can get a refurbed and unlocked Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max for less than $800.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

What Is 'Gray Work'? It's Killing Productivity — and Jobs in These 2 Industries Are Most at Risk, New Research Reveals.

New research indicates that the rise in workplace tools isn't always for the best.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Franchise

3 Traits You Need to Succeed as a Franchisor, According to Top Franchise Leaders

Have what it takes to lead and own a franchise? We asked top franchisors what they're doing to stay on top — and the traits they say helped them succeed.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Growing a Business

This 'Lumberjack Strategy' Helps Me Find New Clients Quickly — and With Way Less Effort

I used this strategy to get clients easily and skip networking events for good. You can too.

By Chuck Blakeman