Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Taylor Swift Faced a Major Malfunction on Stage. She Improvised on the Spot—and Gave a Great Lesson on Keeping Cool Under Pressure. Here's how Taylor Swift recovered from an onstage mishap during her New Orleans stop of her Eras Tour Show.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • During the Oct. 27 performance of her Eras Tour in New Orleans, a mobile part of the stage froze up.
  • Swift improvised choreography, wowing fans with her ability to think on her feet.
Erika Goldring/TAS24 | Getty Images

What would you do if you were singing and dancing in front of tens of thousands of people, and a part of the stage set that plays a key role in the choreography you've been planning for years suddenly stopped working?

Freak out is a perfectly acceptable answer. Unless your name is Taylor Swift.

During the Oct. 27 performance of her Eras Tour in New Orleans, the reflective riser box she normally stands and rides around on while singing "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" suddenly stopped moving. The moment with the malfunctioning "TayRoomba" (fan's nickname for the box) was captured by @brittanyconk17

Notice the flub? If you are not a devoted Swiftee, probably not. And that's what makes this such a powerful lesson in dealing with unexpected stress. Swift barely seemed to pause and continued with the song, tweaking the normal choreography on the spot with her backup dancers.

Related: Why Does Taylor Swift Keep Stopping Her Shows Mid-Song? It's Actually a Great Lesson in Leadership.

This wasn't been the first time Swift needed to deal with an unexpected problem during her elaborate stage shows, and it illustrates many great lessons for entrepreneurs. You might not be performing at the Superdome any time soon, but chances are you are going to need to present something for your business or your job. Here are some keys to handling mistakes when things don't go your way.

  • Just keep moving: No one besides you knows precisely how this was all supposed to go. Just move past the glitch and 9 out of 10 times the people on the other side of your presentation won't even notice that the graph you were hoping to show just disappeared.
  • Practice breeds confidence: When you know exactly what you want to do and can recite your plan backward and forward, that knowledge gives you all of the confidence to improvise while staying on point.
  • Embrace the moment: Glitches can happen to anyone, being able to laugh it off not only humanizes you but it lets your audience see how you react to hardships without losing your cool.

Related: Taylor Swift Police Escort in London Has Taxpayers Outraged

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

Smoothie King Taps Into a Major Health Trend With Its 'GLP-1 Support Menu'

As GLP-1 medications gain popularity for weight management, this menu aims to fit users' unique dietary needs.

By Carl Stoffers
Living

This Will Be the Busiest Travel Day During the 2024 Holiday Season

A new survey revealed the most popular travel dates for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's vacations.

By David James
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Stop Trying to Manage Employees Without Understanding Them — How to Build Relationships for Leadership Success

You can't effectively manage people if you don't understand them. Here's how to build better working relationships with team members.

By Darian Shimy
Business News

Jack Dorsey Tells Tidal Staff About Another Round of Mass Layoffs in Leaked Note: 'Much Smaller Team'

The memo didn't specify how many people would be let go, but insiders estimate that about a quarter of staff, or 100 employees, could be affected.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

You Have 2 Months to Prepare Your Business for AI Agents. Here's Why!

Get Ready: AI Agents Are Transforming the Workforce Faster Than You Think

By Ben Angel