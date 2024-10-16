Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Taylor Swift Just Announced a Major Career Move and Fans Are 'Shaking.' Here's Why It's Smarter Than You Think. As the final leg of her record-breaking The Eras Tour kicks off, Swift let fans know about a secret project she put together while on the road.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Taylor Swift announced the upcoming release of "The Official Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Book" that will offer her reflections on what she calls "the most wonderous tour of her life."
  • The Eras Tour has far exceeded $1 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time.
Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 | Getty Images

What do you do after you finish the highest-grossing tour of all time? You go back to work.

While many would not begrudge Taylor Swift for taking some well-earned time off when her record-breaking The Eras Tour comes to a conclusion, the tireless troubadour made an announcement that was shared on Good Morning America: she's adding "author" to her resume.

The Official Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Book will offer Taylor's reflections on what she calls "the most wonderous tour of her life." Details of the book include 256 pages of "never-before-seen photos" and "stories and memories from Taylor herself."

She gave more details of what fans can expect on Instagram:

Swift is also releasing The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD. Both the book and the anthology will be available exclusively at Target and available to order on Black Friday.

Related: Taylor Swift Police Escort in London Has Taxpayers Outraged

As GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts tweeted about the announcement, this is a "big gift for her fans," which left them "SHAKING."

From a business perspective, quite a few brilliant moves are being made here. Besides the obvious fact that it'll see a bajillion copies, Swift is using the advice that content creators have been giving on Entrepreneur.com for years and years: She's essentially repurposing content that already exists.

"Repurposing content means taking existing content and transforming it into different formats to reach a broader audience," communications specialist Kelly Fletcher wrote for Entrepreneur.com. She discussed a number of ways that we mere mortals can reuse and reshape content to keep it working for us. Some of those tips include:

  1. Turn articles into social media posts: Take key points or quotes from an article or a blog post and convert them into posts you can share on social media.

  2. Turn written content into videos: Use an edited version of your blog post as a script. Use simple animation to bring it to life.

  3. Turn webinars or talks into written content and vice versa: If you have recorded a webinar or given a speech, repurpose the speech into written content. Or you can also turn something you've written into a webinar or workshop.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 79-Year-Old Retiree's Side Hustle Earns $4,000 a Month: 'I Work as Much or as Little as I Desire'

Dan Weiss saw an article about a side hustle in the local newspaper — then decided to try it himself.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

8 Critical Things Entrepreneurs Often Overlook When Starting a Company

The choices we make today could take years to manifest, and the results could prove detrimental.

By Kalon Gutierrez
Personal Finance

Make Better Investment Choices With Tykr's Lifetime Subscription

Gain lifetime access to stock insights and tools to grow your portfolio.

By StackCommerce
Business News

Melinda French Gates Announces Open Call for $250 Million Fund. Here's Who Can Apply.

The fund is part of French Gates's $1 billion philanthropic plan.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

She Started a Business With $300 After Getting Laid Off. It Made $300,000 in Year 1 and Became a Multimillion-Dollar Company.

Bobbie Racette wanted to revamp the virtual assistance space — and provide job opportunities for underrepresented communities at the same time.

By Amanda Breen
Culture

11 Tactics You Need to Build a Happy and Healthy Remote Team

Despite many major companies forcing their employees back to the office, remote work still remains the preferred option. Here's why my company leaned into remote work long after the pandemic and how you can create a productive, healthy environment without a physical office.

By Jordan Glazier