Taylor Swift wrote on her website Friday that she purchased her masters from Shamrock Capital and now has "full autonomy" over her life's creative work.

Since 2019, Taylor Swift has been re-recording her albums in an effort to own her life's work. And for months, Swifties have been not-so-patiently waiting for an announcement about when she would release the "Taylor's Version" of her 2017 hit album, "Reputation."

In typical Swift fashion, there was a big announcement this week — but not what everyone was thinking.

On Friday, Swift announced on her website that she purchased her entire catalog, including music videos, concert films, album art and photography, unreleased songs, and the "memories, madness, and magic" of her "entire life's work."

"All of the music I've ever made now belongs to me," Swift told fans in a letter.

Swift made the deal with Shamrock Capital, which reportedly bought her masters in 2020 for "more than $300 million." The New York Times notes Shamrock Capital is an L.A.-based investment firm founded by Roy E. Disney, a nephew of Walt Disney.

It might also inspire some new fan art.

"My first tattoo might be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead," Swift wrote in the announcement, adding that the transaction was "honest, fair, and respectful."

"This was a business deal to them, but I really felt like they saw it for what it was to me: My memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams," Swift wrote. "I am endlessly thankful."

The price tag of the deal was not disclosed. In October 2023, Bloomberg named Swift to its billionaires list for the first time.

As for "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," Swift says "Rep TV" it isn't even a "quarter" re-recorded, though now, with the new deal, fans can listen to the original without feeling guilty.

