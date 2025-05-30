Taylor Swift Just Announced a Major Business Deal That No One Was Expecting: 'My Greatest Dream Come True' Taylor Swift wrote on her website Friday that she purchased her masters from Shamrock Capital and now has "full autonomy" over her life's creative work.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Taylor Swift has bought back her masters from Shamrock Capital in a new deal announced Friday.
  • Fans also got an update on the re-recording of her 2017 hit album, Reputation.

Since 2019, Taylor Swift has been re-recording her albums in an effort to own her life's work. And for months, Swifties have been not-so-patiently waiting for an announcement about when she would release the "Taylor's Version" of her 2017 hit album, "Reputation."

In typical Swift fashion, there was a big announcement this week — but not what everyone was thinking.

Related: Don't 'Shake Off' These 5 Business, Brand, and Legal Lessons From Taylor Swift

On Friday, Swift announced on her website that she purchased her entire catalog, including music videos, concert films, album art and photography, unreleased songs, and the "memories, madness, and magic" of her "entire life's work."

"All of the music I've ever made now belongs to me," Swift told fans in a letter.

Swift made the deal with Shamrock Capital, which reportedly bought her masters in 2020 for "more than $300 million." The New York Times notes Shamrock Capital is an L.A.-based investment firm founded by Roy E. Disney, a nephew of Walt Disney.

It might also inspire some new fan art.

"My first tattoo might be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead," Swift wrote in the announcement, adding that the transaction was "honest, fair, and respectful."

"This was a business deal to them, but I really felt like they saw it for what it was to me: My memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams," Swift wrote. "I am endlessly thankful."

The price tag of the deal was not disclosed. In October 2023, Bloomberg named Swift to its billionaires list for the first time.

As for "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," Swift says "Rep TV" it isn't even a "quarter" re-recorded, though now, with the new deal, fans can listen to the original without feeling guilty.

Related: My Name Is Taylor Swift. Sharing a Name with the Pop Superstar Has Helped My Career.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Her Dorm Room Side Hustle Put a New Spin on a Closet Staple. It Led to $60,000 in Sales Overnight — Then Over $1 Million.

The founder of aligrace started out customizing vintage Levi's for friends, and now she's running a seven-figure brand. Here's what she figured out about growth, grit and keeping it personal.

By Frances Dodds
By Amanda Breen
Marketing

6 Reasons Every Business Needs to Start a YouTube Channel Today

By creating engaging video content, you can showcase the human side of your brand, share your expertise and provide stellar customer service in a way that written content simply can't replicate.

By Tonia Ryan
Business News

Home Sellers Now Outnumber Buyers in Record Numbers. Here's What It Means for Home Prices.

According to a new analysis, there were nearly half a million more home sellers than buyers in April, the biggest gap recorded since 2013.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

The Air Jordans of Ankle Braces? How Betterguards is Changing the Injury Prevention Game By Combining Safety and Swagger

Despite billions spent on sports medicine, ankle injuries remain stubbornly common. With roots in the NBA Launchpad, Betterguards is redefining injury prevention under CEO Tony Verutti by putting science — and athletes — first.

By Leo Zevin
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel