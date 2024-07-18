Even megastars like Swift need a little extra something to get them in the right mindset when it is game time.

People reports that Chiefs star Travis Kelce just attended his 13th performance of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, and the significance of that number is lost on no one.

Swift is a big fan of the number 13 — so much so that before every show she paints a 13 on her hand for good luck. Why are those digits so near and dear to her heart?

Swift was born on December 13, 1989, and explained in an interview with MTV News: "I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I've won an award I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically, whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it's a good thing."

Swift isn't the only one who leans into superstitions to give herself an extra boost of confidence. In the book Recipes for Good Luck, author Ellen Weinstein researched the superstitions and rituals of some of the most famous and successful people in modern history. And while some might seem odd or silly to others, Weinstein writes that beliefs, rituals and routines can "help you face the world with ambition and confidence and inspire you to go on making good luck of your own."

Here are some other superstars who used pre-performance rituals to get ready to go.