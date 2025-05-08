Get Inspired for Innovation with MagellanTV, Now $149.97 for Life Ditch monthly streaming fees with a lifetime subscription.

Downtime doesn't have to be wasted time. Turn your entertainment into education with MagellanTV, the streaming service packed with inspiring documentaries that will get your innovator gears turning and keep you interested all the way through.

This typically $1,000-valued streaming service is now discounted 85%. Pay once for lifetime access when you grab this deal to get MagellanTV for $149.97 (reg. $999).

Explore more entertainment

Ready to settle back with your popcorn and dive into National Parks Adventure or The Unsolved Killings of Jack the Ripper? With MagellanTV, you can binge the best about war, true crime, science, tech innovation, ancient history, space, and more. The documentary library already boasts 4,000 high-quality productions with new content added weekly. Check out documentary collections or curated playlists to go down a rabbit hole on one unique topic.

Not only does a lifetime subscription ditch the monthly fees, it also squashes ads, so you'll get uninterrupted viewing from the second you press play. You can use your account on multiple screens at once, making it a great option for families or couples who love documentaries.

How to view MagellanTV

Viewing MagellanTV is extremely flexible. You can watch in your browser at magellantv.com. Stream through smart TVs, including LG, Sony, AppleTV, and Samsung. Download mobile apps for Android or iOS. Finally, you can use streaming sticks or casting devices like Roku, FireTV, or Chromecast. This makes it simple to access your favorite docs whether you're home, in the dentist's waiting room, or traveling abroad.

Get inspired — instead of bored and tired — by what you watch when you explore the greatest innovations and true stories in history and the science and tech present with MagellanTV, now $149.97 for life.

