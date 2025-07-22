This Former Rap Star Is Making $20 Million a Year With Podcasting: 'Maintaining Independence as Creators' Joe Budden is bringing in big numbers with his hit podcast.

By David James

Johnny Nunez | Getty Images
Joe Budden attends the UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 on October 24, 2024 in New York City.

A New York Times profile of former rap star Joe Budden breaks down the eye-popping figures he's pulling in by connecting with his vast audience's ears.

Budden gained acclaim with his 2003 hit "Pump It Up," and went on to become a TV and media personality. Now dubbed "Howard Stern of hip-hop," Budden has amassed millions of listeners to his Joe Budden Network and self-titled show. The show mostly involves Budden and his friends opining on the latest pop culture news.

Related: Guy Fieri Teaches His Team This Customer Service Secret — And It Can Unlock Unexpected Success For Your Business Too

Budden and his network's Chief Executive, Ian Schwartzman, shared some of the incredible numbers behind their endeavor with The Times, stating that they "want to make a broader argument for maintaining independence as creators." They spent two years being available exclusively on Spotify, but otherwise are unattached to any media companies.

Here's a look at the numbers:

  • The Joe Budden Network averages $1.04 million per month on Patreon thanks to its 70,000 paid subscribers. Subscribers can choose tiers that range from $5 to $50 per month. The more expensive tiers come with extras like bonus episodes.
  • Two free episodes are available each week to unpaid listeners.
  • 2025 subscription revenue is expected to be more than $12 million.
  • Advertising (all conducted through their own in-house department) makes up a significant part of the company's revenue.
  • The Joe Budden Network employs more than 30 independent contractors.

While Budden and Schwartzman say it might seem like a "flex" to be so open about their finances, they are trying to inform up-and-comers who might have their eyes set on a big network deal like Joe Rogan has.

"[It's] uncomfortable to put any money situation out there for the public and competitors to see," Schwartzman told the Times, but added, "How else will they know they can do it this way?"

Related: 'I Lost My Mind': Erin Andrews Explains What It's Like to Be in the Middle of the Taylor Swift Effect

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

She Had a Ph.D. He Ran a Steakhouse. They Joined Forces and Run 10 Restaurants Together.

Alexandra Lourdes and Steve Jerome, alongside Jerome's wife Lin Smith Jerome, teamed up to start a Las Vegas hospitality juggernaut.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Leadership

Marcus Lemonis Became Famous for Fixing Businesses — Then Faced the One Problem He Couldn't Ignore

He used to pour on the love. Now it's time for straight talk. Is this the evolution of leadership?

By Jason Feifer
Business Culture

Stop Rewriting Your Corporate Strategy and Mission Statement — Here's How to Start Living It

Companies love to roll out refreshed strategies and shiny new mission statements — but if nothing really changes on the ground, what's the point?

By Andrea Olson
Thought Leaders

How to Control Your Body Language Before Everyone Else Figures It Out

When individuals begin paying attention to their nonverbal cues — not just those of others — they gain insight into what they're feeling and why.

By Don Weber
Leadership

Is Your Greatest Strength Actually Sabotaging You? Here's How to Find Out — and Fix It Before It's Too Late.

Common wisdom says to lean into your strengths, but as a psychologist, I've seen how often that becomes a problem.

By Martin Dubin
Franchise

Gen Z Is Quitting Corporate for a Different Kind of Business Opportunity: 'The W-2 World Doesn't Hold the Same Allure'

Young entrepreneurs are changing everything in franchising from training to marketing — and they're teaching older generations a thing or two along the way.

By Kim Kavin