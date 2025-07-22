A New York Times profile of former rap star Joe Budden breaks down the eye-popping figures he's pulling in by connecting with his vast audience's ears.

Budden gained acclaim with his 2003 hit "Pump It Up," and went on to become a TV and media personality. Now dubbed "Howard Stern of hip-hop," Budden has amassed millions of listeners to his Joe Budden Network and self-titled show. The show mostly involves Budden and his friends opining on the latest pop culture news.

Budden and his network's Chief Executive, Ian Schwartzman, shared some of the incredible numbers behind their endeavor with The Times, stating that they "want to make a broader argument for maintaining independence as creators." They spent two years being available exclusively on Spotify, but otherwise are unattached to any media companies.

Here's a look at the numbers:

The Joe Budden Network averages $1.04 million per month on Patreon thanks to its 70,000 paid subscribers. Subscribers can choose tiers that range from $5 to $50 per month. The more expensive tiers come with extras like bonus episodes.

Two free episodes are available each week to unpaid listeners.

2025 subscription revenue is expected to be more than $12 million.

Advertising (all conducted through their own in-house department) makes up a significant part of the company's revenue.

The Joe Budden Network employs more than 30 independent contractors.

While Budden and Schwartzman say it might seem like a "flex" to be so open about their finances, they are trying to inform up-and-comers who might have their eyes set on a big network deal like Joe Rogan has.

"[It's] uncomfortable to put any money situation out there for the public and competitors to see," Schwartzman told the Times, but added, "How else will they know they can do it this way?"

